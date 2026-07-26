Energy Today NRGT, QED Connect and Real Object Intelligence Inc. Sign Strategic MOU for the Socrates ROI™ Platform

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Energy Today NRGT, QED Connect and Real Object Intelligence Inc. Sign Strategic Memorandum of Understanding for commercialization of the Socrates ROI™ Platform

Energy Today (OTCMKTS:NRGT)

ALBANY , NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Today NRGT, QED Connect and Real Object Intelligence Inc. Sign Strategic Memorandum of Understanding to Accelerate Commercialization of the Socrates ROI™ PlatformCollaboration establishes a framework to commercialize Real Object Intelligence solutions beginning with intelligent mining applications in Colombia and expanding into additional global industries.Medellín, Colombia / New York, NY — [Date] — Energy Today (NRGT) and QED Connect Inc. (OTCID: QEDN) and Real Object Intelligence, Inc. ("ROI") today announced the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") establishing a framework to pursue the commercialization of the Socrates ROI™ Real Object Intelligence Platform.The collaboration is intended to combine QED Connect's commercialization expertise, capital markets experience, and strategic business development capabilities with Real Object Intelligence's enterprise software capabilities.Real Object Intelligence is commercializing and further developing industry-specific applications built upon the Socrates ROI™ Platform. The platform is designed to create persistent digital identities for real-world assets and connect them through verified relationships, provenance, lifecycle information, and AI-assisted intelligence. The platform is intended to provide organizations with greater transparency, traceability, governance, and operational insight across the entire lifecycle of physical assets.Subject to the execution of definitive agreements, the parties anticipate that the initial commercial focus will center on intelligent mining applications through Energy Today Corp.'s (OTCID:NRGT) La Palmichala Gold Project in Colombia. The project is expected to serve as a demonstration environment for evaluating how Real Object Intelligence can enhance operational visibility, chain of custody, environmental reporting, regulatory compliance, and AI-assisted operational decision support throughout the mining lifecycle.Additional commercial opportunities are expected to be evaluated in agriculture, food traceability, real estate, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, government, and enterprise asset management.Potential applications under evaluation include:Land IntelligenceReal Estate Intelligence for Colombia and for initially 700 to 1,200 customers in the USADigital Mine ManagementGold Chain of CustodyMineral PassportsESG and Sustainability ReportingCarbon AccountingFood PassportsProperty Digital IdentitiesEnterprise Asset IntelligenceAI-Assisted Operational Intelligence"For decades, enterprise software has focused primarily on managing documents, transactions, and databases,” said Andrew Van Valer, Co-Founder of Real Object Intelligence. “We believe the next evolution is enabling organizations to manage the trusted digital identities of the real-world assets their businesses depend upon. The Socrates™ Platform connects each asset with its related documents, events, relationships, provenance, and lifecycle activity, creating a stronger foundation for transparency, governance, operational intelligence, and AI-assisted decision-making.”"We believe the Socrates platform represents an innovative technology with significant commercial potential across multiple industries. Our objective is to work alongside Real Object Intelligence to help accelerate commercialization, establish strategic partnerships, and expand market adoption." Katharina Nanny Bahnsen, Board of Directors, QED ConnectUnder the Memorandum of Understanding, the parties intend to negotiate definitive agreements addressing commercialization activities, pilot deployments, strategic partnerships, capital formation initiatives, licensing arrangements, and long-term market development.The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework for continued discussions and is non-binding, except for customary confidentiality and related provisions. No assurance can be given that definitive agreements will be executed or that any proposed commercialization activities will ultimately be completed.About Real Object Intelligence, Inc.Real Object Intelligence, Inc. is an enterprise software company focused on commercializing the Socrates™ Platform through industry-specific applications that create persistent digital identities for physical assets and connect them through verified relationships, provenance, lifecycle information, and AI-assisted intelligence. The company is initially focused on mining, agriculture, real estate, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, government, media, and other enterprise markets.About QED Connect Inc.QED Connect Inc. (OTCID: $QEDN) is a publicly traded technology commercialization company focused on identifying, financing, commercializing, and scaling innovative technologies through strategic partnerships, capital markets, and international business development. The company works with technology innovators and operating companies to accelerate market adoption and create long-term enterprise value.About Energy TodayEnergy Today Corp. (OTC: $NRGT) is the proud owner of the mining rights and title to a 97-hectare gold mining property located in the mineral-rich region of Remedios, Antioquia, Colombia. Supported by a NI 43-101 technical report, the property contains inferred mineral resources with an estimated value exceeding USD $150 million.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed collaboration between Energy Today, QED Connect and Real Object Intelligence, including anticipated commercialization activities, pilot projects, strategic partnerships, market opportunities, and future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed activities will be completed. Neither company undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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