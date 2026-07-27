EcoLuxe™ Skincare Wins Five Green Parent Best Buy Awards for 2026

EcoLuxe™ Daily Defense Vitamin C Serum

All four EcoLuxe™ Vitamin C serums and its Hyaluronic Acid Peptide Serum earned 2026 Green Parent Best Buy Awards within 18 months of launch.

Five products entered. Five Best Buy awards. This shows clean beauty can be uncompromising with the ingredients and still deliver the performance people expect.” — Camille Brooks, PR Manager, EcoLuxe™

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoLuxe™, the clean, affordable luxury skincare and wellness brand, today announced that all five of its skincare formulas have received 2026 Best Buy Awards from The Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards.

The full EcoLuxe™ Daily Defense Vitamin C collection was recognized, including the core Vitamin C and Vitamin C with Propolis formulas in both standard and SPF 35 versions. The EcoLuxe™ Hyaluronic Acid Peptide Serum also received the Best Buy distinction.

The recognition comes approximately 18 months after EcoLuxe launched. Every serum the brand entered received an award, marking an early milestone for an independent company built on the belief that clean beauty should deliver more than a carefully considered ingredient list. It has to perform.

Products entered in The Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards are trialed by testers over six weeks and evaluated for effectiveness, sustainable packaging, and value. The judging panel includes beauty editors, influencers, parents, and Green Parent readers.

“Five products entered. Five Best Buy awards,” said Camille Brooks, Public Relations Manager of EcoLuxe™. “This shows clean beauty can be uncompromising in terms of ingredients and still deliver the performance people expect.”

The award-winning Daily Defense Vitamin C serums are formulated around Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, commonly known as THD Ascorbate. Its a stable, gentle form of Vitamin C selected for effective brightening and antioxidant support without the sting associated with more aggressive forms of Vitamin C.

The Propolis formulas add propolis, ectoin, ceramides, and antioxidant-rich botanical extracts to support hydration and the skin barrier. The SPF 35 versions pair the Daily Defense formulas with bemotrizinol for broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection.

The award-winning Hyaluronic Acid Peptide Serum combines five forms of hyaluronic acid with six performance peptides, including Copper Tripeptide-1. NAD+, niacinamide, and a three-ceramide complex. It is designed to provide multi-level hydration, smoother texture, and support for firmer-looking skin.

Five EcoLuxe™ Green Parent Best Buy Award Winners

• Daily Defense Vitamin C Serum

• Daily Defense Vitamin C Serum with SPF 35

• Daily Defense Vitamin C Serum with Propolis

• Daily Defense Vitamin C Serum with Propolis and SPF 35

• Hyaluronic Acid Peptide Serum

All five formulas are made in small batches and have received an Excellent rating from Yuka, providing separate third-party validation of EcoLuxe’s ingredient standards.

The award-winning EcoLuxe™ skincare collection is available through the EcoLuxe Amazon Store and select retailers nationwide. Complete product information and ingredient lists are available at ecoluxehq.com.

About EcoLuxe™

Founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, EcoLuxe™ is a clean, affordable luxury skincare and wellness brand. Its tightly curated, small-batch formulas are built around performance, ingredient integrity, and independent validation. Every EcoLuxe™ serum is rated Excellent by Yuka, an independent app that evaluates formulas based on what is actually inside.

For media inquiries, please contact:

EcoLuxe™ Public Relations

askus@ecoluxehq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.