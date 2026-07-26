Matthew Fornaro, P.A. Unveils Legal Readiness Framework for Growth Companies

Matthew Fornaro Matthew Fornaro, P.A. Information

New framework helps founders identify contract, governance, AI, and authority risks before growth turns them into costly disputes.

Growth changes the legal risk profile of a business. This framework helps owners identify where their legal structure no longer matches how the company actually operates.” — Matthew Fornaro

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Fornaro, P.A. , a South Florida business law firm serving entrepreneurs, startups, growth-stage companies, and established businesses, has introduced a Legal Readiness Framework designed to help business owners identify legal weaknesses before growth turns them into expensive disputes.The framework reflects a recurring issue Matthew Fornaro has observed during more than 20 years of representing businesses: many companies do not encounter serious legal problems because they are failing. They encounter them because their contracts, internal authority, governance, and operating procedures have not kept pace with their success.As businesses hire employees, delegate decision-making, enter new markets, adopt artificial intelligence tools, and develop more complex customer and vendor relationships, informal practices that once seemed manageable can create significant exposure.“Growth changes the legal risk profile of a business,” Fornaro said. “A company can increase revenue, expand its workforce, and attract larger opportunities while still relying on contracts, authority rules, and internal procedures created when the business was much smaller. The purpose of this framework is to help owners recognize where the legal structure may no longer match the way the company actually operates.”The Legal Readiness Framework focuses on five areas that frequently create problems for growing companies:Authority and Decision-MakingAs a company expands, more employees, managers, contractors, and representatives begin communicating and negotiating on its behalf. Without clear limits, a salesperson may change pricing, a manager may promise compensation, or an operations employee may commit the company to a delivery schedule or contract term that was never properly approved.The framework encourages companies to define who may negotiate, approve, sign, waive, or modify obligations on behalf of the business.Many contract disputes begin with a gap between the written agreement and what was represented during sales, onboarding, or customer service. Websites, proposals, emails, automated communications, and verbal statements can create expectations that conflict with the company’s formal contract terms.Businesses are encouraged to review whether their agreements accurately reflect their current services, pricing, responsibilities, remedies, and operational practices.Governance and OwnershipOperating agreements, shareholder agreements, and internal governance documents are often prepared when a company is formed and then left unchanged as ownership, management, financing, or strategic priorities evolve.The framework asks business owners to consider whether their governing documents still address decision-making authority, ownership transfers, compensation, departures, deadlocks, intellectual property, and dispute-resolution procedures.Artificial Intelligence and Public-Facing CommunicationsCompanies are increasingly using artificial intelligence in sales, marketing, proposals, customer service, and other communications. Those tools may generate statements about pricing, performance, timelines, refunds, or product capabilities that the company did not intend to authorize.The framework treats customer-facing AI as part of the company’s broader legal and operational infrastructure. Businesses should understand where AI is being used, what information it receives, what it tells customers, and whether its output is consistent with company contracts and policies.Dispute ReadinessLegal readiness does not mean assuming every relationship will fail. It means preserving the records, contracts, approvals, and communications a business may need if a disagreement occurs.Companies with organized documentation and clear internal processes are often better positioned to resolve disputes efficiently, protect important relationships, and avoid unnecessary business litigation.According to Fornaro, the framework is intended to be practical rather than bureaucratic. It is not designed to slow businesses down or require legal review of every routine decision. Instead, it helps owners identify the limited number of issues that can create disproportionate risk if they remain unclear.“The best legal systems are the ones that support the business instead of getting in its way,” Fornaro said. “Clear agreements and clear authority make it easier to delegate, negotiate, expand, and preserve valuable relationships. Legal structure should help a company move forward with confidence.”The framework will guide the firm’s educational content and strategic business-law counseling, including work involving business formation , contracts, transactions, intellectual property, internal governance, commercial disputes, and business litigation.Fornaro also draws on his own experience as a law-firm owner and entrepreneur. After working in larger law-firm environments, he built his practice around providing practical and accessible guidance to business owners. His approach was influenced in part by watching his father operate a successful small business and seeing firsthand how legal, financial, and operational decisions often overlap.Matthew Fornaro is also involved in entrepreneurial education and mentoring. He is a graduate and instructor of the Kauffman Foundation’s FastTrac NewVenture Program. He has served as a volunteer instructor with the Jim Moran Institute, teaching business owners about formation, governance, and intellectual property.The Legal Readiness Framework is intended for companies that have reached the point where the founder or owner can no longer personally review every contract, promise, exception, and business decision.More information about Matthew Fornaro, P.A. and its business-law services is available through Fornaro Legal.About Matthew Fornaro, P.A.Matthew Fornaro, P.A., doing business as Fornaro Legal, is a Coral Springs, Florida-based business law firm representing entrepreneurs, startups, small businesses, executives, investors, and established companies. The firm handles business formation, contracts, business transactions, intellectual property matters, commercial disputes, arbitration, mediation, and business litigation. Founder Matthew Fornaro has more than 20 years of experience advising and representing businesses and is admitted to practice in Florida, New York, and the District of Columbia.

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