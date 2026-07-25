Firefighters strengthen lines on Akawa Butte Fire as weather conditions remain critical

Firefighters are working to reinforce containment lines on the Akawa Butte Fire today as hot and windy weather continues to challenge crews. While the total acreage is now estimated at 26,435 acres due to more accurate mapping, officials warn that a Red Flag Warning remains in place until 10 p.m..

On the northern edge of the fire, ground crews are focusing on building depth to prevent further spread. On the eastern side, firefighters are maintaining established lines and extending hose systems between Indian Ford Road and Forest Service Road 1126. Aviation resources are dropping fire retardant on the southeastern corner near Wilt Road to support progress made by ground teams.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has assigned eight structural task forces to the incident. These teams are prioritizing home protection, preparing structures for potential fire activity, and providing water support to wildland firefighters.

Governor Tina Kotek visited the fire area yesterday to support first responders. She emphasized that it is up to all Oregonians to support those managing the crisis. The Akawa Butte Fire is currently the highest priority fire in the nation for resource allocation.

Public safety officials are asking residents to follow all closure orders. Wilt Road and Indian Ford Road remain closed to the public. Drivers should use extra caution near the Sisters Rodeo Grounds, where heavy equipment and fire crews are frequently entering and leaving at all hours. Detailed closure information is available for the Bureau of Land Management, the Deschutes National Forest, and the Crooked River National Grassland.

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations are in effect. The latest updates are available for Deschutes County and Jefferson County. Residents can also view an interactive evacuation map.

For daily updates, the public can visit the fire's Linktree or Facebook page. Current air quality and smoke outlooks are also available online.