Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – Türkiye and Brazil Battle for this year’s VNL Championship

MACAU, July 25 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group held the semifinals today (25 July) at the Macau East Asian Games Dome. Brazil triumphed over Italy at 3-2 while Türkiye defeated China 3-0, finalizing the two medals matchup for tomorrow (26 July): bronze medal match with China v Italy at 3:30 PM, followed by the gold medal final Brazil against Türkiye at 7:30 PM.

Brazil Defeat Italy to Reach Final

First semifinal featuring the thrilling five-set battle between the number one and number two teams in the FIVB World Ranking. Scores from Stella Nervini and Sarah Fahr helped Italy take the first set at 25-21. Brazil played competitively in the second set and ended the set at 25-21 with Ana Cristina’s powerful hit. In set three, Brazil continued to lead the way to 16-13 but Italy chased back to 23-23 and made the set overtime. This back-and-forth set was eventually clinched by Brazil, who edged Italy 26–24. The game was then tied again with Italy scored 25-21 over Brazil. In the final set, Ana Cristina fired several decisive hits and closed the battle at 15-12, making the Brazilians closer to the champion title this year.

Türkiye outplayed host China

The first set was even at the beginning but then Türkiye dominated through the end with Melissa Vargas’ strong attacks, ending the set at 25-21. China tried to rally in the second set but couldn't get their offense going and lost the set at 15-25. In the deciding set, China attempted to comeback but was unable to crack Türkiye's solid blocking, dropping the set at 20-25 and went down 0-3 to Türkiye. With the defeat, host China was denied a place in the final and will face Italy in the bronze medal match.

Schedule for the final

Date Session Time Competing teams 26 July (Sun) S7 15:30 Bronze – China v Italy S8 19:30 Gold – Brazil v Türkiye

Shuttle bus service will be provided for spectators on 26 July after the second match (S8) from the Macau East Asian Games Dome to Galaxy Macau and Hengqin Port. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beyond the Court, the Vibe Stays High

The organizers have rolled out a variety of activities both at the competition venue and across the community, creating a vibrant festival atmosphere. At the Macau East Asian Games Dome, event-themed photo spots and merchandise booths offering souvenirs, jerseys, cultural-creative and limited-edition products have been set up, enabling spectators and volleyball enthusiasts to take photo and shop to support the event.

Volleyball Carnival will continue to open tomorrow (26 July) at the East Square at Galaxy Macau. An interactive challenge zone and a dedicated children's area have been set up at the venue, offering a variety of volleyball experiences for all ages. Also, The VNL Legacy Courts exhibit and finalist team jerseys are on display, becoming a favorite photo-taking destination for fans.

Tickets on sale now

Tickets of Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 are now available for purchase via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai mobile application or mini program, Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. Each person can purchase a maximum of 8 tickets per transaction. On the match days, tickets are also available for purchase at the ticketing office (ground floor of Macao East Asian Games Dome Hall A). Ticketing office will be opened two hours before the match. Tickets are priced between MOP 280 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match. All ticket prices are listed in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY). Every person at 1.2 meters in height or taller requires a ticket for admission. Children under 1.2 meters in height who do not occupy a seat may enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult may bring along only one child. To facilitate online ticketing for elderly people aged 65 or above, support services will be provided at Kong Seng outlets to help those in need purchase tickets via the Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. The ticket prices are as follows:

Ticket Type VIP A B C MOP CNY MOP CNY MOP CNY MOP CNY Final - Bronze 1180 1000 780 660 680 570 480 400 Final - Gold 1380 1170 980 830 880 740 680 570

Ticket discounts

Holders of a valid full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above and those holding a Disability Assessment Registration Card may enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets through the Macau Ticketing website. Each person may purchase one discounted ticket per match. Concession tickets are limited and subject to availability. In addition, corresponding discounts are offered when purchasing more than one ticket for the same match.

Volleyball enthusiasts who wish to experience thrilling matches featuring world-leading women’s volleyball teams up close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.