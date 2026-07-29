Sovana Launches First Principal-Protected MSTR Investment Backed by Real Estate

Former KPMG and PwC Partner Commits Up to $1 Million To Sovana’s Bitcoin Investment Partnership

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sovana today announced the launch and closing of what it believes is the world's first principal-protected investment providing over 50% of the upside of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), backed by residential real estate collateral.The inaugural transaction closed on July 7, 2026, with former KPMG and PwC Partner Grant Switzer funding an initial $250,000 investment through Sovana's Bitcoin Investment Partnership (BIP) structure to acquire shares of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR).Unlike traditional leveraged investments or structured notes, the BIP structure pairs two parties with complementary objectives.A capital partner provides the investment capital. A real estate owner contributes no cash, but pledges a portion of their otherwise idle real estate equity as collateral through a recorded deed of trust and personal guarantee. In return for securing the capital partner's principal over the investment's five-year term, the property owner earns roughly half of the upside generated by the MSTR investment if it appreciates.The result is a structure in which the capital partner receives principal protection with over 50% of the investment's upside, while the property owner transforms dormant real estate equity into long-term bitcoin exposure without selling their property, contributing new capital, making monthly payments, or paying interest.Bitcoin's next buyers aren’t sitting in cash, they’re sitting in idle real estate equity. Sovana's Bitcoin Investment Partnership is designed to unlock that capital, turning idle real estate equity into bitcoin buying power.The collateral for the inaugural transaction is secured by residential real estate in Washington state, with the investment held through a dedicated joint venture established under the BIP structure.Switzer has committed to allocate up to $1 million through additional Sovana investment positions, with capital expected to be deployed across multiple transactions secured by different real estate owners and properties. Each investment will be independently collateralized, allowing multiple property owners to participate while diversifying collateral across the portfolio."I've spent my career evaluating risk, and what immediately stood out to me about this structure was its asymmetry," said Grant Switzer, former Partner at KPMG and PwC. "You're participating in a meaningful portion of MSTR's upside while having your principal secured by real estate collateral. Given where we are in the market cycle, I believe today's prices represent an attractive long-term entry point, making that risk-reward profile especially compelling."The transaction was completed in partnership with TitleVest and First American for title, escrow, and recording services, with custody and trade execution through Charles Schwab."We're excited to complete our first investment outside of bitcoin itself and demonstrate just how flexible the Bitcoin Investment Partnership can be," said Sanjay Mavinkurve, CEO of Sovana. "For decades, trillions of dollars of real estate equity have sat dormant. We believe that bitcoin's next buyer is idle real estate equity. By connecting property owners willing to pledge a portion of that equity with capital partners seeking asymmetric bitcoin-related investments, we're creating an entirely new source of bitcoin buying power."Sovana's Bitcoin Investment Partnership creates a new category of investment by aligning the interests of capital providers and real estate owners. Rather than borrowing against a property or requiring investors to accept unsecured counterparty risk, the BIP structure uses recorded real estate collateral to create principal-protected exposure to bitcoin and bitcoin-related investments.Following its inaugural transactions, Sovana intends to scale the Bitcoin Investment Partnership by partnering with institutional capital providers to fund investment positions on a programmatic basis. The company has already qualified more than $500 million of demand from real estate owners seeking bitcoin exposure through its platform. By matching institutional capital with qualified property owners, Sovana aims to transform idle real estate equity into a new source of bitcoin buying power, first serving orange-pilled real estate owners across the United States, and ultimately expanding the platform to property owners around the world.About SovanaSovana transforms idle real estate equity into bitcoin buying power. We offer capital partners principal-protected bitcoin and bitcoin-related investment opportunities, secured by recorded residential real estate collateral. We deploy capital into deals where a real estate counterparty takes the full risk of loss in exchange for sharing in the upside. Learn more about product terms at sovana.io/capital.Media Contact

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