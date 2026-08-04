'The Adventures of Chomp the Chimp' Series Earns Praise from Literary Reviewers, Military Librarians, and Clinicians

Santos Press promotional release showcasing "The Adventures of Chomp the Chimp" four-book series and Midwest Book Review recommendation.

Santos Press’ flagship children's series recognized for its emotional intelligence, psychological resonance, and appeal across educational and library settings.

Original, entertaining, and thoroughly 'kid friendly'... unreservedly recommended addition to family, daycare center, preschool, elementary school, and community library collections.” — Children's Bookwatch, Midwest Book Review

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santos Press , LLC’s flagship children’s series, “The Adventures of Chomp the Chimp ,” created by author Dr. Franco E. Santos and illustrated by Marta Maszkiewicz, has earned high praise across literary, institutional, and clinical sectors. Evaluated for its storytelling, artistic presentation, and developmental resonance for early readers (ages 3–7), the series has garnered enthusiastic endorsements from major reviewers.Children’s Bookwatch, a publication of the prestigious Midwest Book Review (a premier reviewer known across the publishing industry as an essential selection guide for public and school libraries) praised “The Adventures of Chomp the Chimp” series as:“Original, entertaining, and thoroughly 'kid friendly' in organization and presentation… an unreservedly recommended addition to family, daycare center, preschool, elementary school, and community library Emotions/Feelings themed collections.”— Children’s Bookwatch, Midwest Book ReviewFollowing an evaluation by military family program librarians, the series was commended as:“A positive, uplifting story with engaging rhyme and rhythm.”— Panel of Department of Defense Community LibrariansThe series also has found a home in clinical settings. A review highlighted its practical application in helping young children navigate uncertainty and emotional growth:“A sweet, beautifully written story that shows how uncertainty can blossom into curiosity… With a message of resilience, this is a wonderful book for helping children embrace change with confidence.”— Lital Diament, MA, LMFTAbout the Series & Current TitlesAnchored in early childhood psychological milestones, “The Adventures of Chomp the Chimp” series provides parents, educators, and librarians with emotionally grounded stories designed to nurture curiosity, resilience, and adaptability in young readers. Each installment explores a core emotional or social developmental theme:Book 1, “The Adventures of Chomp the Chimp”: In this foundational observational story, readers are introduced to Chomp as he quietly explores the forest. Through gentle parental reassurance, Chomp learns that curiosity, care, and mindfulness make the world feel safe and full of wonder.Book 2, “Chomp the Chimp and the Rainy Day”: When thunder rumbles and storm clouds gather, Chomp worries his play day is ruined. With encouragement from his sister, he discovers that a rainstorm is not a setback, but an invitation to find joy, playfulness, and perspective in unexpected situations.Book 3, “Chomp the Chimp and the Noisy Night”: Nighttime in the forest brings mysterious ribbits, hoots, and strange noises that spark worry. Guided by his father’s calm support, Chomp learns to identify his nocturnal neighbors, turning fear of the unknown into comfort and understanding.Book 4, “Chomp the Chimp Meets Someone New” (releasing August 25, 2026): A shy, quiet newcomer appears in the forest. Through gentle patience, Chomp discovers that building friendship sometimes means slowing down, listening closely, and giving others room to feel welcome.Distribution & Availability“The Adventures of Chomp the Chimp” children’s picture book series is published by Santos Press, LLC and distributed internationally via Ingram Content Group, making titles readily available to independent bookstores, school systems, and public library networks in both hardcover and paperback editions.Sample pages, Title Information Sheets (TIS), and media assets are available at chompthechimp.com.About Santos Press, LLCSantos Press, LLC is a Veteran-owned (SBA certified SDVOSB) independent publishing imprint dedicated to producing thoughtful, emotionally grounded literature for young readers and beyond. For more information, please visit santospress.com.Media Contact:Santos Press Media RelationsEmail: franco@santospress.comWebsite: chompthechimp.com / santospress.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.