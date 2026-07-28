e.Republic Reports Second Quarter Growth as Government Priorities Rapidly Converge Around AI and Cybersecurity

e.Republic's second quarter growth and investment reflect a growing demand for real-time, first-party insights and stronger connections as public-sector organizations navigate unprecedented challenges and opportunities.

Expanded intelligence platforms, peer communities, and expert networks strengthen connections between government, education, and the companies that serve them

Our investments this quarter expand the ways we help leaders understand emerging priorities, connect with the right people, and act with confidence.” — Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic today reported continued second quarter expansion across its AI-powered intelligence platforms, leadership communities, events, and expert networks as government and education leaders move quickly to address evolving technology, operational, and service priorities. The company’s growth and investment reflect a growing demand for real-time, first-party insights and stronger connections as public-sector organizations navigate unprecedented challenges and opportunities."State and local government and education leaders are being asked to make decisions faster while navigating more information and change than ever before," said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. "For decades, e.Republic has combined firsthand market intelligence, experienced public-sector leaders, and direct engagement with the communities shaping government and education. Our investments this quarter build on that foundation and expand the ways we help leaders understand emerging priorities, connect with the right people, and act with confidence."Building Communities Around Government and Education's Highest Prioritiese.Republic's portfolio of national leadership communities now spans 13 programs across government, education, cybersecurity, AI, data, and health and human services, representing one of the nation's most comprehensive peer leadership networks serving the public sector. This quarter, in response to rapidly growing demand from government and education leaders, the company launched three new communities:* City Manager Innovation Council: Governing, in collaboration with the Center for Digital Government, launched the City Manager Innovation Council, a national program dedicated to supporting city managers as they deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve. City managers occupy a uniquely consequential position in local government, responsible for departments, budgets, procurement, and staff, and now have a dedicated forum for peer collaboration and private-sector engagement alongside the leaders shaping municipal government's future.* HHS 2030: Governing and Government Technology, in partnership with Global True North, launched HHS 2030, a multi-year leadership program convening senior state health and human services leaders at a pivotal moment. Federal policy shifts, evolving funding models, and rising service demand are reshaping programs—from Medicaid and SNAP to child welfare and behavioral health—across the $3.3 trillion health and human services market.* Higher Education Cybersecurity Council: The Center for Digital Education launched the Higher Education Cybersecurity Council, a national peer-driven initiative helping colleges and universities advance cybersecurity leadership and strengthen institutional resilience. U.S. higher education institutions collectively spend an estimated $2 to $4 billion annually on cybersecurity, a figure growing at more than 15% per year as ransomware attacks and compliance mandates accelerate investment.Intelligence and Platform InnovationAs the pace of decision-making accelerates across the state and local government and education (SLED) market, e.Republic is making it faster and easier for customers to access the intelligence they need. The company transformed Industry Navigator, its flagship intelligence platform for technology companies selling into the SLED market, with the launch of Navi , a purpose-built AI-powered experience that changes how users access, analyze, and act on one of the industry's most comprehensive procurement datasets."What we've spent decades building isn't just scraped from the web, it's proprietary intelligence gathered directly from the public and private sector relationships we hold," said Joe Morris, Chief Innovation Officer at e.Republic. "Navi puts both our first-party knowledge and our procurement intelligence to work through AI, so customers can shape deals instead of chase them, prioritize their efforts, and compete more effectively in the $160 billion state and local IT market."Convening Leaders Around Shared PrioritiesThe growth across e.Republic’s events portfolio reflects a growing demand among state and local government and education leaders for more specialized information and better access to peers, practitioners, and solutions as priorities shift.* e.Republic and the Center for Internet Security brought 450+ public-sector cybersecurity leaders—representing all 50 states—to the MS-ISAC Annual Summit for four days of education, collaboration, and threat sharing, strengthening a long-term partnership and e.Republic's role as the convener of the government technology community.* The Maryland Higher Education IT Leadership Summit grew approximately 33% year over year, drawing 81 attendees, including 63 higher education leaders and several first-time participating institutions.* New events added this quarter include the Kansas DataSphere Summit and the California Government Efficiency and Innovation Summit, the latter marking Governing's first major in-person event in several years and a signal of the brand's expanding live engagement footprint.Expanding the Expertise Behind the Platforme.Republic's growth this quarter extended beyond platforms and communities to the depth of nationally recognized expertise behind them.The Center for Digital Government and Center for Digital Education welcomed six new Senior Fellows —accomplished practitioners whose frontline experience informs e.Republic's benchmarking, events, and advisory programs customers rely on. Those added in the second quarter include; Liana Bailey-Crimmins, former California State CIO; Amy Bhikha, former Chief Data Officer for Colorado; Archie Satchell, former CIO of Palm Beach County; Dr. Mark A. Stone, former System CIO of the Texas A&M University System; Amy Tong, former California State CIO and Secretary of Government Operations; and Saby Waraich, former CIO and CISO for Clackamas, Oregon."Our Senior Fellows ensure the insights we deliver are grounded in the experience of leaders who have managed complex technology, cybersecurity, and organizational challenges firsthand," said Rob Lloyd, Executive Director of the Center for Digital Government. "Their experience across cybersecurity, data strategy, and organizational change provides the credibility that anchors everything we do."e.Republic also earned Amazing Workplace certification for the second consecutive year, reflecting the strength of its culture and employee experience.About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

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