JR Wealth Management Launches New Digital Presence, Expands Educational Publishing Ahead of ELITEWEALTH.LAW™ Transition

Jonathane Ricci, wealth-orchestration attorney and founder of JR Wealth Management, licensed in New York and Michigan.

An Insights library and two new frameworks, Wealth Orchestration and Post-Fiat Wealth Architecture, debut for high-net-worth families.

What actually passes through generations is not the portfolio. It is the generative capacity. The money is downstream of that.” — Jonathane Ricci

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JR Wealth Management announced today the launch of its rebuilt website and an expanded library of educational publications on Wealth Orchestration for high-net-worth individuals and families, part of the firm's ongoing transition to the ELITEWEALTH.LAW brand.The new site consolidates the firm's published guidance into a single Insights library covering asset protection, trust administration, international tax planning, family office structuring, and succession, alongside two new publications: a framework the firm calls Wealth Orchestration, describing the coordinated management of legal, tax, and jurisdictional planning under one accountable structure, and Post-Fiat Wealth Architecture ™, an analysis of why single-jurisdiction wealth planning has become less durable amid currency, regulatory, and generational shifts."Most advisors manage pieces," said Jonathane Ricci , founder of JR Wealth Management and a dual-licensed attorney in New York and Michigan. "Our approach coordinates them, so a family's legal structure, tax position, and succession plan are designed as one system rather than assembled by accident."Alongside the JR Wealth Management relaunch, Ricci's personal teaching site, jonathanericci.com, published a second entry in an ongoing curriculum on wealth-orchestration disciplines, joining a first teaching published earlier this year at jonathanemichaelricci.ca. The firm indicated the curriculum will continue publication through the fall, alongside the planned debut of UNJUST MATTERS™, an educational podcast examining self-determination and composure in legal contexts.JR Wealth Management continues operating under its current name during its transition to ELITEWEALTH.LAW, expected to complete in the coming months.This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Managed Legal Expertise™ refers to the coordination of qualified attorneys and licensed professionals within a client's overall plan; JR Wealth Management does not provide legal advice directly.About JR Wealth Management: JR Wealth Management provides Wealth Orchestration services for high-net-worth individuals and families, coordinating legal, tax, and succession planning through Managed Legal Expertise, the firm's model for conducting qualified attorneys and licensed professionals within an integrated plan.

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