Soulcial Kitchen Launches the Currency of Caring in Chicago in Partnership with Food Hero & The Equity Foods Foundation

Delivering Dignity...One Neighbor at a Time

Three mission-driven organizations unite to deliver dignity — and hot, healthy, clean food — to Chicago-area neighbors in need

Equity is right there in our name, and nothing is more fundamental to equity than access to hot, healthy, clean food."” — Rosie Haro

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soulcial Kitchen today announced the launch of the Currency of Caring in Chicago, via a partnership with Food Hero and The Equity Foods Foundation that reflects the three organizations' shared commitment to delivering dignity and improving access to hot, healthy, clean food for Chicago-area neighbors in need.The Currency of Caring is Soulcial Kitchen's tokenized meal program and a core component of its Dignity Food Infrastructure — an integrated ecosystem built on a simple conviction: that how we feed people matters as much as whether we feed them. Through the program, donors, businesses, and community members fund meal tokens that neighbors can redeem for freshly prepared, restaurant-quality food — no lines, no stigma, no questions that strip away a person's dignity. Just a hot meal, served at no cost with respect.The Chicago launch pairs Soulcial Kitchen's proven model with Food Hero's culinary and operational reach and The Equity Foods Foundation's deep roots in the communities it serves — bringing the Currency of Caring to one of America's great food cities, where far too many still go without.“For us, this has never been about handing someone a meal — it's about restoring what hunger takes from people: their dignity,” said John Michel, Co-Founder and President of national award winning Soulcial Kitchen. “Javier, Rosie, and their teams share our belief that there is no such thing as a throwaway life. Together, we're not just feeding our Chicago neighbors — we're telling every single one of them that they matter, that they belong, and that their community sees them. That's the real currency of caring.”“Food Hero was built on the idea that great food should reach everyone, not just those who can afford it,” said Javier Haro, President of Food Hero. “Partnering with Soulcial Kitchen and The Equity Foods Foundation lets us put that idea to work at scale. When a neighbor redeems a Currency of Caring token, they're not receiving charity — they're being welcomed to the table. That distinction changes everything.”“Equity is right there in our name, and nothing is more fundamental to equity than access to hot, healthy, clean food,” said Rosie Haro, Executive Director of The Equity Foods Foundation. “The Currency of Caring gives our Chicago-area neighbors something the traditional food-assistance model too often withholds: choice, quality, and dignity. We're proud to help bring it home to Chicago.”The Currency of Caring builds on Soulcial Kitchen's track record of serving hundreds of thousands of meals across five U.S. states as well as internationally in Rwanda and the Philippines. Chicago-area residents, businesses, and organizations interested in supporting the launch — as donors, redemption partners, or community allies — are invited to learn more at www.equityfoodsfoundation.org

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