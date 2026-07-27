Awakened Lifestyle Expo Brings Two Days of Transformation, Healing, and Conscious Connection to Southern California

Get Tickets: www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com Get Tickets: www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com Get Tickets: www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com

The August 22–23 event will feature more than 60 conscious vendors and 34 transformational workshops including Darryl Anka, William Henry, and JJ Brighton.

Our deepest hope is that every person who walks through the doors feels welcomed, seen and awakened to what is possible.” — David Trotter

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awakened Lifestyle Expo will bring together conscious seekers, spiritual teachers, healers, authors and wellness leaders for two full days of transformational experiences on August 22–23, 2026, in Costa Mesa, California.Presented by Awakened Magazine and sponsored by Gaia, the Expo is designed to give attendees an opportunity to explore new pathways for healing, personal growth and expanded consciousness while connecting with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.More than 60 conscious vendors will offer crystals, wellness products, intuitive readings, meaningful gifts and a variety of services supporting mind, body and spirit.Attendees will also be able to choose from 31 transformational workshops exploring channeling, mediumship, sound healing, somatic dance, psychic development, past life regression, consciousness expansion and a wide range of healing modalities.“Awakened Lifestyle Expo is about creating a welcoming space where people can discover new possibilities for their lives, experience powerful healing modalities and connect with others who are committed to living more consciously,” said David Trotter, publisher of Awakened Magazine and founder of the Expo. “Whether someone is just beginning their spiritual journey or has been on this path for decades, we want them to leave feeling inspired, supported and more deeply connected to the wisdom within themselves.”Three VIP Workshop ExperiencesThe weekend will include three separately ticketed VIP workshops featuring internationally recognized teachers and transformational leaders:- Darryl Anka, channel for Bashar- JJ Brighton, light language channel and multidimensional guide- William Henry, investigative mythologist, author and spiritual teacherEach VIP workshop will provide an extended opportunity for attendees to engage with the featured presenter and explore their teachings in greater depth.Sunday Night Main EventThe Expo will culminate with a special Sunday Night Main Event from 6–8 p.m. featuring several distinctive presentations and experiences.William Henry will deliver a keynote presentation casting a vision for “Ascension Intelligence.” Sheila Seppi will join Trotter for an in-depth conversation about her soul exchange walk-in experience, and JJ Brighton will lead attendees through a light language channeling journey. The evening will conclude with a panel discussion moderated by Trotter.Complimentary Gifts for AttendeesThe first 50 guests to arrive each day will receive a complimentary copy of "The Awakened Healer: 18 Pathways to Healing, Wholeness, and Conscious Living", the newest release in the Awakened Hearts book series. Several contributing authors will be available throughout the weekend to meet attendees and sign copies.In addition, the first 1,000 attendees will receive an Awakened gift bag containing:- A special print edition of Awakened Magazine- The first release of the limited-edition Awakened Wisdom Oracle Deck- A complimentary one-month membership to Gaia, the world’s largest conscious streaming platforms, offering more than 10,000 videos to members in 185 countries.“We have intentionally created an experience that offers something meaningful at every level—from discovering a new wellness product or meeting an intuitive practitioner to participating in a workshop that could shift the direction of your life,” Trotter added. “Our deepest hope is that every person who walks through the doors feels welcomed, seen and awakened to what is possible.”Event InformationAwakened Lifestyle ExpoAugust 22–23, 2026Norma Hertzog Community Center1845 Park AvenueCosta Mesa, CA 92627The Expo will be open Saturday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The Sunday Night Main Event will take place from 6–8 p.m.Tickets, VIP workshop reservations, and additional event information are available at www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com About Awakened MagazineAwakened Magazine is a multimedia platform dedicated to awakening the world to Love by sharing the voices and wisdom of conscious leaders, healers, teachers and transformational visionaries. Through its digital and print magazine, books, podcast, video interviews and live events, Awakened Magazine provides inspiration and practical pathways for healing, personal growth and conscious living.

Awakened Lifestyle Expo - August 22-23, 2026 - Costa Mesa, CA

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