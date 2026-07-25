Consumer Product Safety Commission to modernize national consumer product injury database

The Consumer Product Safety Commission yesterday announced it is modernizing the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, the national database for tracking consumer product-related injuries. The CPSC said that it will replace its manual coding process, used since 1972, with an electronic data exchange through a Qualified Information Network. The new system, NEISS-Remodel, will expand the network to all 50 states, up from 36 under the previous system. NEISS-R is expected to become fully operational by the beginning of 2027.

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