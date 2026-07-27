Cardiovascular Associates of America Appoints Christina Sullivan as Chief People Officer
Veteran Human Resources Executive Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience Building High-Performing Healthcare Organizations
Sullivan brings more than 25 years of executive human resources leadership experience and joins CVAUSA from Gastro Health, where she has served as Chief People Officer for the past six years.
"I am honored to join CVAUSA at such an exciting stage in its growth," said Sullivan. "I look forward to partnering with CVAUSA's physician and business leaders to build programs and initiatives that support our people, strengthen our culture, and ultimately enhance the care delivered to patients."
"Christina is a transformational leader with a proven track record of building people-first organizations and creating the infrastructure necessary to support growth, engagement, and long-term success," said Tim Attebery, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiovascular Associates of America.
Attebery added, "Healthcare organizations today face unprecedented workforce challenges. Competitive compensation is important, but we know it is only one piece of the equation. Employees are increasingly seeking meaningful work, strong leadership, opportunities for growth, a positive workplace culture, and a sense of connection to an organization's mission and values. Christina has successfully built programs that address these needs, and we are excited to have her join the CVAUSA leadership team."
About CVAUSA
Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) is a national cardiovascular platform dedicated to empowering cardiologists and transforming cardiovascular care through innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered solutions.
Andrea morgan
AM Consulting
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