Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi Meets with Multi-Party Delegation of Members from Ecuador

On July 23, 2026, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi met with a multi-party delegation of members of the National Assembly of Ecuador led by President of the Ecuador-China Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Ecuador Mónica Salazar.

Qiu Xiaoqi noted that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 46 years ago, China-Ecuador relations have maintained a sound momentum of growth. In June last year, President Xi Jinping met with President Daniel Noboa, who was in China for the Summer Davos Forum. The two heads of state jointly charted the course for the development of China-Ecuador relations. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Ecuador comprehensive strategic partnership. China is ready to work with Ecuador to implement the common understandings reached by the two heads of state, further consolidate political mutual trust, deepen cooperation in various fields, and bring China-Ecuador relations to a new level.

Mónica Salazar stated that all parties in the National Assembly of Ecuador have a high degree of consensus on strengthening Ecuador-China friendship. Ecuador firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is ready to work with China to deepen political mutual trust, and expand cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, culture, science and technology, tourism, and agriculture, so as to better benefit the two peoples.