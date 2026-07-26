Holy Micro! LLC Receives FAA NORSEE Production Approval for Absolute AoA Heated Probe System

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holy Micro! LLC , a Syracuse-based avionics manufacturer, announced that its Absolute AoA Heated Probe System has received Non-Required Safety Enhancing Equipment (NORSEE) Production Approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).The approval, granted by the FAA's Central Certification Branch (AIR-767) on June 23, 2026, authorizes Holy Micro! LLC to manufacture the Absolute AoA Heated Probe System (Part Number: AOA-HP-01) under 14 CFR 21.8(d) in accordance with FAA Policy PS-AIR-21.8-1602. The system is authorized as a Supplementary Angle of Attack and Stall Warning System for eligible aircraft installations."We have incorporated a heated probe into our Absolute AoA system to provide an FAA-approved configuration for operators who require probe heating in applicable operating conditions," said Francis J. Kunnumpurath, Owner of Holy Micro! LLC. "This approval enables us to offer the heated probe configuration as part of our Absolute AoA product line while continuing our focus on developing practical safety-enhancing equipment for the general aviation community."The FAA approval authorizes production of the Absolute AoA Heated Probe System under the NORSEE program. Installation must be accomplished as either a minor alteration or a major alteration substantiated by FAA-approved installation data, such as a field approval, follow-on Supplemental Type Certificate (STC), or other FAA-approved installation data, as applicable. Because the heated probe assembly consumes appreciable electrical power, some aircraft may not have sufficient reserve electrical capacity to support the additional load. Installers are advised to verify the aircraft's electrical capacity and adhere to the electrical load testing procedures outlined in the installation manual. As with all NORSEE equipment, the Absolute AoA Heated Probe System is intended to provide supplementary angle of attack and stall warning information and does not replace required aircraft equipment. NORSEE Production Approval does not constitute Installation Approval, Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA), or Technical Standard Order Authorization (TSOA), and all installations must comply with applicable FAA regulations and approved installation data where required.The approval expands Holy Micro! LLC's Absolute AoA product line by adding an FAA-approved heated probe configuration, providing customers with an additional option for operations where probe heating is desired.For more information regarding specifications, compatibility, and availability, contact: info@holymicro.com/ 315 (362) 9820.

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