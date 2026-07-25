Wang Yi Meets with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung

On July 22, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung in Manila.

Wang Yi stated that in April this year, General Secretary and President Xi Jinping held an important meeting with General Secretary and President To Lam. The meeting provided top-level guidance for delivering on the overarching goals characterized by “six mores”, namely, stronger political mutual trust, more substantive security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, more solid popular foundation, closer coordination and collaboration on multilateral affairs, and better management and resolution of differences, and accelerating efforts to build a higher-level China-Viet Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. At present, the destabilizing factors amid the major changes unseen in a century have become more prominent, posing severe challenges to regional countries. As socialist countries and two major developing nations, China and Viet Nam should earnestly implement the consensus reached at high levels between the two Parties and two countries. Proceeding from the broader interests of their respective long-term development, the two sides should effectively strengthen solidarity and coordination. The two sides should continue to maintain close high-level exchanges, give full play to the China-Viet Nam “3+3” strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security, and advance practical cooperation in connectivity, artificial intelligence and other fields. This will ensure that China-Viet Nam relations remain at the forefront among regional countries, and that both sides jointly safeguard the sound momentum of peace and development in the region.

Le Hoai Trung stated that the Party and Government of Viet Nam cherish the traditional friendship between Viet Nam and China and attach high importance to relations with China. The Vietnamese side stands ready to work with China to implement the outcomes of General Secretary To Lam’s visit to China and the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and two countries. The Vietnamese side will step up exchanges at all levels and advance practical cooperation in railways, agriculture and other areas to jointly deliver more outcomes for the Viet Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. The Vietnamese side supports the four major global initiatives proposed by China, and congratulates China on the successful convening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai and the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization. Viet Nam will give full support to China in hosting this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and is ready to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with China to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and the region.