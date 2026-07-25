Wang Yi on Outcomes of China-ASEAN Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

On July 22, 2026, when attending the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi briefed participants on the fruitful cooperation outcomes of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership over the past five years.

First, progress in building a neighborhood community with a shared future has deepened and solidified. China has reached important consensus with eight ASEAN member states on jointly building bilateral communities with a shared future, laying a more solid foundation for fostering a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Second, trade volume has maintained steady growth. The ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol has been formally signed. China and ASEAN have remained each other’s largest trading partners for six consecutive years, with two-way trade volume exceeding one trillion US dollars in 2025.

Third, China and ASEAN have pulled together to tide over difficulties. When Myanmar was hit by a powerful earthquake and an earthquake struck Mindanao of the Philippines, China rushed to provide assistance without delay, embodying the fine tradition of mutual support between China and ASEAN countries.

Fourth, people-to-people exchanges have become more vibrant. Nearly 200 high-profile, well-attended events were held throughout the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges (2024-2025). China has specially introduced the “ASEAN Visa” scheme to facilitate and boost cross-border people flows, making the people-to-people bonds linking both sides ever closer.