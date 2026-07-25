Wang Yi Meets with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov

On the evening of July 23, 2026 local time, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Kyrgyzstan, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Wang Yi noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership, a year of great significance that builds on past achievements and looks toward the future. Over the past decade, President Xi Jinping and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev have fostered deep mutual trust and friendship, providing the most important political underpinning for the all-round, leapfrog growth of bilateral relations. China-Uzbekistan strategic mutual trust has become stronger, and practical cooperation has been advanced across the board, achieving a historic leap from a comprehensive strategic partnership to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era.

Wang Yi said that this year marks the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence. Under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan will surely implement the “Uzbekistan-2030” strategy on schedule and advance its development and rejuvenation. This year also marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The CPC has become the largest ruling party in the world and has led China to historic achievements that have drawn worldwide attention. China will firmly support Uzbekistan in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and believes that Uzbekistan will continue to give firm support to China on issues concerning China’s core interests.

Wang Yi stated that the development strategies of China and Uzbekistan are complementary. As fellow travelers on the journey toward modernization, the two countries can achieve common development and each other’s success and jointly draw up a new “golden decade.” China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to fully tap into and unleash cooperation potential, advance high-quality construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway, and create more flagship projects in the field of new industrialization. China proposed the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, which is designed to help developing countries strengthen AI capacity building and support their modernization processes. China congratulates Uzbekistan on becoming a founding member of the Organization. The two sides should make good use of the China-Uzbekistan law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism to combat the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and transnational organized crime. The two sides should strengthen solidarity and coordination on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the SCO, and the China-Central Asia mechanism, and work for a more just and equitable global governance system.

Bakhtiyor Saidov noted that Uzbekistan cherishes the brotherly friendship with China, and developing relations with China is a priority in Uzbekistan’s foreign policy. Under the guidance of the two heads of state, the Uzbekistan-China all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era has kept deepening. He extended warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. The CPC set the aim of serving the people wholeheartedly at its founding and has led the Chinese people to great achievements. Uzbekistan is ready to learn from China’s experience in governance, promote alignment between its “Uzbekistan-2030” strategy and the Belt and Road Initiative, and accelerate its own development and revitalization. The foreign ministries of the two countries are at the forefront of implementing the consensus of the heads of state. Uzbekistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, opposes any acts that undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is ready to further strengthen exchanges at all levels with China, deepen all-round practical cooperation in trade, investment, energy, critical minerals and the digital economy, jointly combat the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism, and tap into the potential of sub-national cooperation. Uzbekistan supports the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four major global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, is very pleased to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, and stands ready to continue to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with China, promote the development of the SCO and the China-Central Asia mechanism, and jointly uphold multilateralism.