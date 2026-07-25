Ivory Ridge Custom Construction Delivers Colorado Springs Home Projects Through Single-Contract Design-Build Model

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Design-build projects complete 102% faster than traditional methods. The Colorado Springs contractor explains how its four-phase model eliminates costly delays.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The traditional way to build a custom home involves hiring an architect to design the project, then hiring a separate general contractor to build it. The two teams work under different contracts, often with different timelines and priorities, and the homeowner is left to manage communication between them. When design decisions conflict with construction realities, and they frequently do, the result is change orders, schedule delays, and budget overruns. Ivory Ridge Custom Construction , a Colorado Springs-based custom home builder and general contractor, operates a design-build model that places both design and construction under a single contract and a single team from day one.Design-build is now the fastest-growing project delivery method in the United States. According to the Design-Build Institute of America, design-build represented 47 percent of all U.S. construction spending, approximately $1.9 trillion, as of 2026. Research from the same organization shows that design-build projects complete 102 percent faster than traditional design-bid-build projects, with 3.8 percent less cost growth and lower unit costs overall. For homeowners managing a custom build or major renovation in Colorado Springs, where construction timelines are already affected by seasonal weather patterns and localized permitting requirements, those efficiency gains are meaningful.Ivory Ridge's design-build process follows four defined phases. Phase one is a consultation meeting where the team discusses the homeowner's vision, budget parameters, and project timeline. Phase two, design and planning, is where architectural plans, structural engineering, material selections, and finish specifications are completed in full before construction begins. The company invests significant time in this phase because, as its leadership describes it, the quality of the build depends directly on the quality of the plan behind it."When the person drawing the plans is on the same team as the person swinging the hammer, problems get solved in the planning room instead of on the job site. Ideally, we finalize every material selection, every finish, and every structural detail before we pull a permit,” said Sam Gregory, Owner and Project Manager at Ivory Ridge Custom Construction in Colorado Springs, CO . “That is how you avoid mid-project surprises that cost homeowners time and money."Phase three is construction, where the pre-resolved plan is executed in sequence: site preparation, foundation, framing, mechanical and electrical systems, insulation, drywall, and finish work. Homeowners receive regular progress updates and maintain a single point of contact throughout. Phase four is a comprehensive final walkthrough where every element of the build is reviewed. Any item that does not meet the company's standard or the homeowner's expectations is added to a punch list and resolved before handover. This is followed by a comprehensive and strong warranty program.The design-build model is particularly relevant in Colorado Springs for several technical reasons. The region's expansive clay soils require foundation designs informed by geotechnical analysis, a structural decision that must be coordinated between design and construction teams from the outset. Material selections for exterior finishes, roofing, and sealants must account for UV radiation intensity at 6,000 to 7,000 feet of elevation and more than 150 annual freeze-thaw cycles. In a traditional model, these specifications can fall through the gap between architect and contractor. In a design-build model, the same team evaluates, specifies, and installs.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction applies its design-build approach to custom home construction, residential remodeling, home additions, basement finishing, outdoor living projects, ADU construction, and commercial tenant improvements. The company is led by Owner and Project Manager Sam Gregory and Superintendent Aaron Frank, who grew up in a Colorado construction family and brings field-level experience to every project's planning phase. Ivory Ridge Custom Construction serves El Paso, Douglas, and Teller counties from its Colorado Springs office.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction is a Colorado Springs-based design-build contractor offering custom home construction, residential remodeling, and commercial building services across El Paso, Douglas, and Teller counties. The company's integrated model manages design and construction under one contract, one team, and one point of accountability. For more information, visit https://ivoryridgecc.com/ or call (719) 426-1130.###Media ContactIvory Ridge Custom ConstructionAddress: 7222 Commerce Center Dr Suite 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80919Phone: (719) 426-1130Website: https://ivoryridgecc.com/

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