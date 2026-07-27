HSIM Runs Monthly Industry Workshops Alongside New Annual Digital Business Summit

Attendees networking during the HSIM Digital Business Summit 2026 at Vivaan, Karnal. Attendees put questions to speakers during the interactive session at the HSIM Digital Business Summit 2026. A top-performing student being recognised at the felicitation ceremony of the HSIM Digital Business Summit 2026.

Karnal institute pairs monthly industry workshops with a new yearly summit, giving entrepreneurs and students a year-round networking programme.

A one-day summit creates introductions. A monthly programme creates relationships. We wanted both, so the summit sits on top of a system that runs all year.” — Navneet Gupta, Founder, HSIM

KARNAL, HARYANA, INDIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital skilling institute HSIM has added an annual summit to a training calendar that already runs a three-day industry workshop every month, creating a year-round programme in which entrepreneurs, students and industry practitioners meet repeatedly rather than once.The monthly workshops are each led by a different industry practitioner and run over three days, a format the Karnal-based institute has operated for several years. The first Digital Business Summit, held on 18 July 2026 at Vivaan, Karnal, sits on top of that calendar as an annual gathering of the full community. From 2026 the summit will be held every year.The structure addresses a limitation common to single-day business events. Introductions made at a one-off conference frequently do not survive the following week, because participants have no scheduled reason to meet again. A monthly workshop supplies that reason through the year, and the annual summit widens the same group by bringing in speakers and first-time attendees."Networking events are common. Institutes that build networking into their calendar month after month are rare. A one-day summit creates introductions. A monthly programme creates relationships. We wanted both, so the summit sits on top of a system that runs all year."— Navneet Gupta, Founder, HSIMAt the July summit the format was applied directly. More than 150 attendees from Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar and neighbouring districts took part in back-to-back speaker sessions and an interactive question-and-answer segment in which questions came directly from the floor.The networking lunch was among the most active parts of the day, with attendees, speakers and students moving between conversations rather than sitting through a fixed programme. The day closed with a felicitation ceremony at which the institute recognised its top-performing students for their results, followed by a group photograph."A person walks in with one business idea. If the room is built correctly, they walk out with five, and with the people who can help build them. That compounding is the entire point. It does not happen by accident and it does not happen in a single day."— Navneet Gupta, Founder, HSIMEleven speakers presented at the 2026 edition, covering artificial intelligence in search and content, marketing automation, organic lead generation, affiliate marketing, social media growth and domain investing. HSIM has said the monthly workshop programme will continue through the year, with the second annual summit planned for 2027.About HSIM: HSIM is a digital skilling institute based in Karnal, Haryana, founded in 2018. The institute trains students, working professionals and business owners in digital marketing , search, artificial intelligence and online business operations. Over eight years it has trained more than 1,000 students, who have gone on to salaried roles, independent freelance practices and their own companies. HSIM runs a monthly industry workshop programme and, from 2026, an annual Digital Business Summit. The institute has set a target of training 100,000 digital entrepreneurs across India by 2030.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.