Board of County Commissioners to Consider Extension of Public Safety Fund Ballot Question During Upcoming Public Meetings

July 24, 2026 – The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners will consider a resolution to refer an extension of the Public Safety Tax to voters during two upcoming public meetings.

The proposed ballot question would ask voters whether to continue the existing voter-approved 0.23% Public Safety Fund sales tax, which provides a dedicated funding source for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The fund generates approximately $40 million annually to support public safety services throughout the county. If approved by the Board, the measure would appear on the November 2026 ballot for voter consideration.

The Board will hold the first reading on Monday, July 27, at 3 p.m., followed by a second reading, discussion, and final vote on Tuesday, August 4, at 9 a.m. Both meetings are open to the public.

Funding from the Public Safety Fund supports a wide range of public safety needs, including 197 law enforcement personnel, jail operations, deputy training, emergency response, communications systems, equipment, and wildland fire mitigation and response.

As El Paso County has continued to grow, demand for public safety services has increased. Since 2012 when voters overwhelmingly approved the Public Safety Tax, the Pikes Peak region has experienced approximately 18% population growth, and yet, calls for emergency services have increased by 34% during the same period. Additionally, changes to state law have contributed to higher crime rates across Colorado, increasing the demands on the Sheriff’s Office. The Office performs critical public safety functions, such as operating the El Paso County jail, which serves every law enforcement agency in the county, including the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The Public Safety Fund also supports critical public safety infrastructure and operations, including:

Sheriff’s Office staffing and operational needs

Jail and detention services

Deputy vehicles, radios, body-worn cameras, and other essential equipment

Communications Center upgrades

Regional Deputy Academy training

Prisoner transport and extraditions

Wildland firefighting equipment and personnel

The Board’s consideration of the ballot question will take place during the following public meetings:

First Reading

Monday, July 27, 2026

3:00 p.m.

Second Reading, Discussion, and Final Vote

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

9:00 a.m.

Meeting agendas, materials, and participation information are available at www.ElPasoCo.com.

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