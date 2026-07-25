American Steelworkers, Manufacturers, and Farmers Praise President Trump’s Tariff Action to Combat Forced Labor in Global Supply Chains

WASHINGTON — Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, Ambassador Jamieson Greer took final action under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 by imposing tariffs on 60 trading partners for their failure to adopt and effectively enforce import bans on goods made with forced labor. America has prohibited the import of goods made with forced labor for almost 100 years, and we expect our trading partners to rise to that standard. President Trump, across both of his administrations, has spearheaded a whole-of-government approach to eradicate forced labor in global supply chains to create a more level playing field for American workers. Yesterday’s action encourages stronger labor rights enforcement abroad, restores fairness in the global market for American workers, and incentives our trading partners to join the United States to adopt and enforce forced labor import bans.

Watch Ambassador Greer’s conversation with Jake Tapper on CNN here .

The announcement quickly drew praise from American steelworkers, manufacturers, farmers, industry leaders, and members of Congress:

United Steelworkers International President Roxanne Brown: Our union welcomes the administration’s efforts to use our nation’s trade policies to curtail forced labor and other abusive trade practices. Strong enforcement against forced labor protects workers abroad while helping ensure that American manufacturers and workers compete on a level playing field. Workers abroad should never face coercion, exploitation, or the denial of fundamental human rights, and workers at home should never be forced to compete against products made through these abusive practices.

American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Kevin Dempsey: We welcome efforts by the administration to address unfair trade practices that distort trade and harm American workers… Enforcing laws against trade in goods made with forced labor practices will help ensure that American industries and their workers can truly compete on a level playing field.

Steel Manufacturers Association Executive Vice President Brandon Farris: SMA applauds President Trump’s unwavering commitment to revitalizing America’s steel industry. America should never outsource its industrial might or ask our workers to compete against forced labor and unfair trade... The Administration is sending a clear message: the United States is prioritizing American manufacturing and our critical supply chains, which will drive investment and create American jobs.

Nucor Corporation Chair and CEO Leon Topalian: Nucor has long supported strong trade enforcement to level the playing field for American manufacturers in the face of global overcapacity and unfair trade. USTR’s final actions in these investigations target areas where American manufacturers have been harmed while preserving critical supply chains, helping to strengthen domestic manufacturing and encourage continued investment in American steelmaking and the jobs we support across the United States.

Southern Shrimp Alliance Executive Director Blake Price: The American shrimp industry is thankful for President Trump’s and Ambassador Greer’s commitment to combatting unfair trade practices in all of its forms. With India’s adoption of a prohibition on the importation of goods produced through forced labor, the Section 301 action on forced labor has already proven that access to our market can be leveraged to improve conditions overseas.

Chair of USA Rice and CEO of Producers Rice Mill Keith Glover: We are grateful that President Trump and Ambassador Greer continue to stand their ground through creative, lasting, legal solutions to maintain leverage over our competitors with the imposition of this new round of Section 301 tariffs on imported goods as a result of forced labor concerns. Many of rice’s global bad actors when it comes to subsidies also happen to be weak on their forced labor standards.

American Seed Trade Association President and CEO Andy LaVigne: We extend our appreciation to the Administration for acknowledging the vital role that trade plays in delivering seed innovation to U.S. farmers… The U.S. seed sector remains a committed partner in combating forced labor, and in supporting the innovation pipeline that empowers American farmers to lead the world in agricultural exports.

Consumer Brands Association President and CEO Melissa Hockstad: Consumer Brands commends the Trump administration's efforts to ensure the final recommendations of its Section 301 investigation on forced labor imports protect U.S. manufacturers… USTR has again demonstrated the ability to compel change and address unfair trade practices without impacting the affordability and availability of everyday consumer products made right here in the U.S.

Coalition for a Prosperous America Chairman Zach Mottl: Blanket zero-for-zero tariff deals with countries that have lower labor standards never made sense. This administration has done more than any other to reverse that race to the bottom, first through repealing the de minimis loophole and now through this new tariff action highlighting countries’ varying commitment to labor rights.

American Council for Capital Formation President and CEO George David Banks: American workers should not compete against goods produced through modern slavery. The United States has long barred such imports; our trading partners must do the same. This failure distorts markets and burdens U.S. commerce. Today’s calibrated tariffs, at President Trump’s direction, create clear incentives for advancing international human rights reform that are consistent with America First trade policy.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08): True to its word, the Trump Administration is fighting for American families, farmers and small businesses – as well as American values – when it comes to our trading relationships. Holding accountable those countries that are not doing nearly enough to rid their supply chains of goods produced with forced labor is appropriate to address unfair trading practices that put American workers at a competitive disadvantage.

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