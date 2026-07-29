TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wear pressure across mining conveying, crushing, loading, and screening equipment is changing how wear plate gets purchased. Price still matters, but procurement teams now weigh material structure, application fit, and the manufacturing depth behind each supplier before they commit. That scrutiny places greater emphasis on the role of a chromium carbide overlay wear plate manufacturer . The evaluation begins with material structure and application fit The product itself is a bimetallic wear material: a carbide-rich, wear-resistant overlay welded onto a mild steel base plate, combining a hard working surface with a backing that stays weldable, boltable, and formable. It was against this backdrop that HISAN (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. presented its mining wear solutions at MINExpo, where the company's wear-resistant technology stood out among exhibitors serving the global mining industry.MINExpo Highlights Materials Reliability in MiningMINExpo brings together professionals, experts, and decision makers who shape the direction of the mining industry, and HISAN's participation is documented in the company's official news. For mining operators, the value of such a gathering is not exhibition visibility. It is the shared question underneath: which materials will keep critical wear points in service when abrasion, impact, and material hang-up reduce equipment availability? Buyers rarely evaluate a single plate in isolation. They look for continuity of protection across bucket wheel excavators, truck bed liners, crusher liners, chutes, bin liners, screen plates, and the pipes and pumps that move abrasive material day after day. HISAN's answer at the show was a connected portfolio: CCO plate, overlay wear pipe, welding wire, wear parts, and overlay welding and repair services aimed at exactly those failure points.Chromium Carbide Overlay Plate for Mining EquipmentA chromium carbide overlay wear plate is not ordinary steel made thicker. It is manufactured by cladding a wear-resistant overlay onto a mild steel base plate, with a high volume of carbides fused to the base and distributed evenly through a uniform overlay thickness. The overlay takes the abrasion; the base plate provides structure and can be welded or bolted into position. At the category level, HISAN's CCO plates carry a macro-hardness of 57-63 HRC, with wear performance evaluated under the ASTM G65 Procedure A abrasion test, a flat surface, and multiple overlay grades for different working conditions. For mining equipment, that combination supports a practical three-part judgment: the overlay for wear resistance, the backing for installation, and fabrication capability to bring liners, chutes, hoppers, and screen plates into specific machines.Integrated CCO Plate Manufacturing for Mining Wear ProtectionHISAN (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. approaches wear protection as an integrated manufacturer with integrated engineering and production capability. The company combines R&D, manufacturing, and sales in one organization, operating from a 16,000-square-metre facility with a team of more than 180 professionals, including over 20 R&D specialists. Annual capacity reaches 26,000 tons, supported by complete production lines covering fused alloy smooth surface CCO plates, CCO plates, welding wire, overlay wear pipe, wear parts, and overlay welding and repair services. As HISAN describes on its company page, the manufacturer specializes in chromium carbide overlay wear-resistant plates, wear-resistant ceramics, wear-resistant castings, overlay wear pipes, welding wires, and abrasion resistant steel plates, drawing experienced professionals from mining, cement, material handling, and thermal power. For mining procurement teams evaluating a CCO plate supplier, that scope represents a integrated wear-protection solution rather than a single product line.Mining Applications from Chutes to PumpsHISAN's mining application list is specific enough to map against a site maintenance plan. It covers bucket wheel excavators, dozer blade liners, truck bed liners, shovel bucket liners, front end loaders, drag conveyors, dragline bucket liners, screw conveyors, crusher liners, hopper liners, chute liners, bin liners, screen plates, pipes, and pumps. For procurement teams, the same overlay material logic can protect the loading face, the transfer point, and the discharge line, which means fewer material mismatches between adjacent wear parts and one supply channel to qualify instead of several.HS100 and HS200: Core SpecificationsThe technical basis is a documented product range. HS100 is a composite plate in which a dense chromium carbide overlay layer is metallurgically fused onto a mild steel backing. HS200 raises the concentration of chromium carbides through the company's patented welding technology while keeping the plate ductile enough for forming and welding. Both grades are produced with overlay thicknesses of 2-80 mm on base material of 2-150 mm, deliver a bulk hardness of HRC 58-65, and are abrasion tested under ASTM G65 Procedure A. Both are positioned for severe abrasion with low to moderate impact, which is the daily condition of most mining chutes, liners, and screens. For buyers, these values provide clear comparison criteria: hardness, thickness range, and a named test method instead of general claims.Complex Carbide Grades Support Harsher Mining Wear ConditionsWhere ore is harder and impact loads climb, the product family extends beyond standard CCO plate. HS300 is a composite cladding of chromium, niobium, molybdenum, vanadium, and titanium carbides fusion bonded to a mild steel backing, positioned for high abrasion combined with medium to high impact. HS600 is designed as a premium complex carbide overlay plate for extremely severe abrasion, with hardness of HRC 60-65. The purpose of the layered range is economic as much as metallurgical: a maintenance team can match the grade to the actual working condition instead of overpaying for severity it does not have, or underprotecting the one transfer point that fails first.Fabrication and Quality Signals Turn Plate Supply into Wear-Solution DeliveryA wear plate delivers value only when it is engineered to fit the equipment. Because the backing steel gives HISAN's overlay plates structural integrity, the company manufactures cut-to-size wear parts and fabricates by cutting, forming, welding, stud attachment, assembling, and grinding, regardless of the shape and complexity of the structure. Quality, meanwhile, stays readable in verifiable terms: overlay composition, hardness, thickness tolerance, metallographic structure, and ASTM G65 abrasion test results published on the product pages. That is the evidence a mining engineer can actually file with a purchase recommendation, and it is a sturdier basis for supplier selection than any exhibition banner.From MINExpo Presentation to Project EvaluationTaken together, the signals behind the headline hold up in order: the product spectrum from HS100 and HS200 to HS300 and HS600, the 26,000-ton manufacturing base with a dedicated R&D team, and a mining application list that runs from chutes to pumps support the manufacturer positioning; the documented CCO category, specifications, and fabrication capability carry the chromium carbide overlay wear plate claim; and MINExpo served as the news moment when those mining wear solutions were seen by the industry they were developed for. HISAN is dedicated to providing quality and cost-effective wear solutions that meet application-specific customer requirements. Mining operators, equipment maintenance teams, engineering contractors, and distribution partners can review CCO plate specifications, mining applications, and the full product range, and start a wear-solution consultation, at https://www.hisancco.com/

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