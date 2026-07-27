Ogaan Laminates Introduces PIXA Catalogue, Expanding Design Possibilities for Contemporary Interior Spaces

Ogaan Laminates unveils the new PIXA Catalogue, featuring modern decorative laminate designs for residential and commercial interior projects.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ogaan Laminates has announced the launch of its New Colour Collection - PIXA. Created to reflect evolving interior design trends, this catalogue presents a carefully curated range of decorative laminate designs, contemporary colour palettes, and premium surface finishes for residential and commercial interior projects.Developed for architects, interior designers, dealers, distributors, builders, and homeowners, the PIXA Catalogue serves as a comprehensive design resource that makes it easier to explore laminate options for modern interiors. The collection brings together colours, textures, and finishes that complement a wide variety of design styles, from warm and timeless interiors to clean, contemporary spaces.With changing customer preferences and growing demand for personalized interiors, colour has become an essential element in creating spaces that are both functional and visually distinctive. PIXA – A New Color Collection by Ogaan Laminates has been designed to meet this demand by offering thoughtfully selected laminate designs that help professionals and homeowners make confident material choices while simplifying the design selection process.The catalogue features a broad selection of decorative laminates inspired by natural wood grains, elegant stone patterns, contemporary solid colours, subtle textures, and refined finishes. Each design has been chosen to provide flexibility across multiple applications, including kitchens, wardrobes, furniture, wall panelling, office interiors, retail spaces, hospitality projects, healthcare facilities, and educational environments.Beyond introducing new laminate designs, the PIXA Catalogue has been organized to provide an intuitive browsing experience. The structured layout enables users to compare finishes, discover complementary colour combinations, and identify laminate solutions that align with the overall vision of their projects. Whether selecting materials for a single room renovation or a large commercial development, this laminate catalogue offers a practical reference throughout the design journey."PIXA introduces a fresh color collection by Ogaan Laminates, bringing together contemporary laminate designs that inspire creativity and simplify material selection for every interior project," said a spokesperson for Ogaan Laminates.The launch of PIXA also reflects Ogaan Laminates' ongoing commitment to design innovation and product development. By continuously expanding its decorative laminate portfolio with collections that respond to current market trends, the company aims to provide architects, designers, and industry professionals with solutions that combine aesthetic appeal, practical performance, and long-term value.As decorative laminates continue to shape modern interior design, curated collections such as PIXA help bridge the gap between creative inspiration and material selection. By presenting a wide spectrum of coordinated colours, textures, and finishes within a single catalogue, Ogaan Laminates enables customers to explore ideas more efficiently while making informed design decisions.The introduction of the PIXA Catalogue represents another milestone in the company's journey of delivering decorative surface solutions that support contemporary architecture and interior design across residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors.The complete PIXA Catalogue is now available online, allowing architects, designers, dealers, and homeowners to explore the entire collection and discover the latest laminate colours, finishes, textures, and design inspirations.For additional information about Ogaan Laminates and its complete range of decorative laminate solutions, visit: https://ogaanlam.com/ About Ogaan LaminatesOgaan Laminates is an Indian laminate manufacturer of decorative laminate sheets, offering innovative surface solutions for residential, commercial, and institutional interiors. The company offers an extensive portfolio of laminate collections featuring wood-inspired designs, contemporary solid colours, textured finishes, high-gloss surfaces, matt laminates , and decorative patterns for furniture, kitchens, wardrobes, offices, retail environments, hospitality spaces, and architectural applications. Through continuous product development and design innovation, Ogaan Laminates supports architects, interior designers, dealers, distributors, builders, and homeowners with decorative surface solutions that combine style, functionality, and lasting performance.

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