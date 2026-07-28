TYPHON TERROR XVIII Ranks as eBay's Best-Selling Mini Excavator for H1 2026, Extending Dominance For Fourth Year

TERROR XVIII mini excavator ranked as the number one best-selling mini excavator on eBay in the United States for the first half of 2026 This result extends TYPHON's uninterrupted reign at the top of the eBay mini excavator category to more than three consecutive years. All machines are delivered fully assembled and inspection-ready, with free shipping and unloading available across the continental United States. TYPHON Machinery's direct-to-consumer model remains a key driver of its competitive positioning. With a strong presence in the e-commerce marketplace, TYPHON Machinery is dedicated to offering powerful, reliable, and affordable solutions to customers throughout the United States.

TYPHON TERROR XVIII ranked as the number one best-selling mini excavator on eBay in the United States for the first half of 2026, based on eBay sales data.

Seeing the TERROR XVIII become the top choice for American buyers for three years running affirms that our customer-focused approach and robust engineering are exactly what the market demands.” — Dennis Tan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TYPHON Machinery has announced that its TERROR XVIII mini excavator ranked as the number one best-selling mini excavator on eBay in the United States for the first half of 2026 based on eBay sales data. The model led the market by both units sold and revenue, recording 164 units sold and more than two million dollars in total item sales. This result extends TYPHON's uninterrupted reign at the top of the eBay mini excavator category to more than three consecutive years.The H1 2026 period also reflected broader growth across the mini excavator category on eBay. The average sold prices rose ten percent in Q1 2026, while total sellers increased 55% to 2,019 — up from 1,300 in Q1. The 87% free shipping rate across the category remained unchanged, a standard that TYPHON Machinery has consistently upheld across its full product lineup.Beyond the TERROR XVIII's headline performance, TYPHON's broader portfolio demonstrated strong market penetration. The TERROR XVIII Prestige 2 Ton AC/Heater Cabin variant recorded 34 units sold and $442,482.55 in revenue, while its cousin TERROR XVII generated $236,527 across 21 units sold. In the 1-ton segment, the TERROR XI maintained its position as the category's top seller, with combined listing sales of 74 units across variants — including 42 units of the TERROR XI 1 Ton Crawler and 32 units of the 13 Attachments Bundle — generating over $430,000 in combined revenue."Our leadership on a major e-commerce platform like eBay is a direct result of our dedication to delivering exceptional value and dependability," stated Dennis Tan, Chief Executive Officer at TYPHON Machinery. "Seeing the TERROR XVIII become the top choice for American buyers for three years running affirms that our customer-focused approach and robust engineering are exactly what the market demands. We are proud to be the brand that so many professionals and individuals turn to for their heavy equipment needs."TYPHON Machinery's direct-to-consumer model remains a key driver of its competitive positioning. By selling through its own e-commerce platform and eBay storefront, the company eliminates dealership markups and delivers equipment acquisition costs that are 30–50% lower than traditional retail channels. All units are delivered fully assembled and inspection-ready, with free shipping and unloading available across the continental United States.

Across construction, landscaping, agriculture, infrastructure, industrial and logistics industries, TYPHON has experienced demand across its entire portfolio.

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