HSIM Completes Eight Years of Digital Skilling, Sets Target to Train 100,000 Entrepreneurs by 2030

Entrepreneurs, founders and students at the HSIM Digital Business Summit 2026 held at Vivaan, Karnal on 18 July 2026. HSIM Founder Navneet Gupta announcing the institute's target of training 100,000 digital entrepreneurs by 2030.

Karnal-based institute has trained 1,000+ students in eight years; announces 2030 goal at its first Digital Business Summit.

A person does not need to move to Delhi or Bangalore to build a digital business. Karnal can be that base, and so can a hundred cities like it.” — Navneet Kumar Gupta

KARNAL, HARYANA, INDIA, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSIM , a digital skilling institute based in Karnal, Haryana, marked eight years of operation with its first Digital Business Summit, held on 18 July 2026 at Vivaan, Karnal. At the event the institute announced a target of training 100,000 digital entrepreneurs across India by 2030.Founded in 2018, HSIM has trained more than 1,000 students in digital marketing , search and online business operations. Alumni have moved into salaried roles, built independent freelance practices, and in several cases registered their own companies. The 2030 target represents a hundred-fold expansion of that base and extends the institute's reach beyond Haryana to learners across India.The summit brought together 11 speakers from across India's digital economy and drew more than 150 attendees from Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar and surrounding districts. Sessions covered artificial intelligence in content and search, marketing automation, lead generation, affiliate marketing and domain investing."For eight years our work has been measured one student at a time. The 2030 target changes the unit of measurement, not the method. We want to prove that a person does not need to move to Delhi or Bangalore to build a digital business. Karnal can be that base, and so can a hundred cities like it."— Navneet Gupta, Founder, HSIMSpeakers at the summit included Satish Kushwaha of Satish K Videos, Kulwant Nagi of AIGrowthSkool, Sourabh Rana of SEORana, Abhishek Jain of Digitofy, Gundeep Singh Grover of Kings Digital, Rajan Chopra of Grimbyte Technologies, Abhishek Sood of Local Sites Pro, Piyush Dimri of Launchigo Media, Jatin Batra of DesigningBrain, Hitesh Wadhwa of Domainofy, and Karnal-based content creator Antim Dhiman. The day was hosted by event emcee Mehak Sharma.The programme ran from a formal opening and lamp lighting through back-to-back speaker sessions, an interactive question-and-answer segment in which attendees put questions directly to the speakers, and an active networking lunch. The day closed with a felicitation ceremony at which the institute recognised its top-performing students for their results, alongside the summit speakers. Attendees received a printed toolkit of practical prompts and workflows intended for immediate use."Skilling in a smaller city fails for one reason, which is that people learn something and then have nobody to build it with. That is the gap we set out to close. Training creates the skill. The community keeps it alive."— Navneet Gupta, Founder, HSIMHSIM has said the Digital Business Summit will now be held annually, alongside the institute's existing monthly industry workshop programme. Details of the 2027 edition are expected to be announced later this year.BOILERPLATEAbout HSIM: HSIM is a digital skilling institute based in Karnal, Haryana, founded in 2018. The institute trains students, working professionals and business owners in digital marketing, search, artificial intelligence and online business operations. Over eight years it has trained more than 1,000 students, who have gone on to salaried roles, independent freelance practices and their own companies. HSIM runs a monthly industry workshop programme and, from 2026, an annual Digital Business Summit. The institute has set a target of training 100,000 digital entrepreneurs across India by 2030.

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