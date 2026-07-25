California State Parks Celebrates Opening of New Historic Preservation Center at Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds

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California State Parks and Aramark Destinations staff celebrate the grand opening of the Asilomar Historic Preservation Center. Photo from California State Parks.



PACIFIC GROVE—California State Parks, in partnership with Aramark Destinations, celebrated the opening of the new Historic Preservation Center at Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 15. The new center marks an important milestone in the ongoing preservation of one of California’s treasured historic destinations.

The Historic Preservation Center will provide a centralized location for skilled preservation work focused on restoring and maintaining the craftsmanship, architectural details and historic assets that tell the story of Asilomar. The approximately $150,000 project took roughly two months to complete. The center will strengthen the long-term stewardship of this National Historic Landmark and help preserve its historic character for future generations.

“I thank everyone involved for their partnership in the continuing preservation of what I think are some of the most spectacular places on earth,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero.

“This ribbon cutting marks an exciting new chapter in Asilomar’s preservation journey,” said Sasha Day, president and CEO of Aramark Destinations. “The Historic Preservation Center reflects our commitment to honoring Asilomar’s history while thoughtfully investing in its future. This dedicated space will help preserve the craftsmanship, stories and architectural character that have defined Asilomar for generations. We are proud to partner with the local community to ensure this National Historic Landmark continues to inspire, educate and welcome visitors for years to come.”

The Historic Preservation Center reflects the ongoing partnership between California State Parks and Aramark Destinations to protect the stories, craftsmanship and architectural significance that have defined Asilomar for more than a century. The new facility will support restoration efforts throughout the property, helping preserve original building features and ensuring future projects maintain the site’s historic integrity.

Hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony featured remarks from Pacific Grove Mayor Nick Smith. Representatives from State Parks, Aramark Destinations, local elected officials, community partners and preservation advocates gathered to celebrate the collaborative effort to preserve Asilomar’s architectural and cultural legacy.

Guests also toured the new facility, learned about the preservation process and heard how the center will support efforts to safeguard Asilomar’s historic resources for future generations.

The opening of the Historic Preservation Center builds on ongoing efforts to preserve Asilomar’s historic character while ensuring this iconic coastal destination continues to welcome and inspire visitors.

Clockwise from top left: President and CEO of Aramark Destinations Sasha Day and California State Parks Director Armando Quintero tour the workshop. The new Historic Preservation Center workshop. Asilomar Section Manager Jenifer Lienau Thompson addresses the crowd at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Asilomar Historic Preservation Center.

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California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.