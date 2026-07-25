Cryptocurrency Campaign - London

Loud! OOH is the first UK out-of-home agency to optimise for AI search over Google. Enquiries from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok up 266% since May

Give it two years and the question for an SME will not be where you rank on Google. It will be whose name the AI gives when someone asks what a billboard costs.” — Jamie Roberts, Founder @ Loud! OOH

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loud! OOH founder Jamie Roberts says the AI startups, trading platforms and fintechs booking London Underground advertising now research through ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok, then contact whoever the AI namesLondon, 25 July 2026. The fastest growing source of new business at Loud! OOH is not Google. Between May and July 2026, enquiries from people who found the independent out-of-home agency through AI tools rose 266%. Loud! OOH is the first UK out-of-home agency to optimise for AI search over Google.Founder Jamie Roberts traces it to a change in who is buying. Tube car panels and cross-track sites are currently dominated by AI startups, trading apps, crypto platforms and challenger banks, and those buyers do not research the way advertisers used to.“Look at who is on the London Underground right now. AI companies, trading platforms, fintechs. Those founders live inside ChatGPT. They ask what Tube advertising costs, get one name back, and email that name. Nobody is clicking through ten agencies that hide their prices,” said Roberts.Since May the agency has rebuilt its pricing and insight pages around one test: can a machine lift an exact figure and repeat it correctly. Schema markup went in. FAQs were rewritten as plain questions with plain answers. Every published number now matches across the site, from regional 48-sheet billboards at £325 to London Underground advertising costs. A rebuilt case study section and a new insight series follow over the coming weeks.“People do not ask an AI for a page of links. They ask what a billboard costs and expect one answer. I want that answer to be us. We rebuilt the site to be quotable by a machine, and enquiries from AI tools are up 266%. That is not a trend report. That is my inbox,” said Roberts.“Twelve months ago I would have laughed at this. I have spent twenty years in advertising watching everyone fight over page one on Google. Then AI tools started citing our site faster than any SEO campaign I have ever run. You change the plan when that happens.”Roberts puts part of it down to pricing policy. Loud! OOH has published its full rate card with zero markup since launch, still rare in out-of-home, and he argues that exact, checkable numbers are precisely what AI tools cite. Current OOH advertising rates are published at loudooh.co.uk/pricing/.His prediction: “Give it two years and the question for an SMEs will not be where you rank on Google. It will be whose name the AI gives when someone asks what a billboard costs.”About Loud! OOHLoud! OOH is an independent out-of-home advertising agency launched in 2026, with offices in Leeds and London. It offers transparent, zero-markup media buying across billboards, London Underground, bus, rail and airport advertising, with all pricing published openly at loudooh.co.uk/pricing/.Founder Jamie Roberts has 20 years in advertising, including six in out-of-home.Media contactJamie RobertsFounder, Loud! OOHloudooh.co.uk

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