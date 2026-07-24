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New Laws Support Illinois Veterans and Service Members

Three new laws have been signed to better support Illinois veterans and service members by making it easier to return to college after military service, strengthening recruitment for the Illinois National Guard, and improving access to mental health resources for veterans.

The new laws include:

· SB 3737 – Ensures students returning from military leave can be readmitted to Illinois colleges and universities without unnecessary delays, helping them continue their education and work toward earning a degree.

· SB 3818 – Creates a peer referral program for the Illinois National Guard that encourages current Guard members to recruit qualified individuals, helping strengthen military readiness across the state.

· SB 3926 – Transfers the Breakthrough Therapies for Veteran Suicide Prevention Program Advisory Council to the Illinois Department of Public Health, providing greater administrative support as the council continues evaluating emerging treatments to help prevent veteran suicide.

All three laws take effect January 1, 2027.

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New Laws Support Illinois Veterans and Service Members

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