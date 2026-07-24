Illinois Food Producers Invited to Participate in First-Ever Illinois Product Expo in Chicago

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is encouraging food and agricultural businesses to showcase their products at the inaugural Illinois Product Expo – Chicago, taking place on October 16 and 17 at the Isadore & Sadie Dorin Forum in Chicago.

The two-day event is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees and feature over 70 Illinois vendors, giving businesses a chance to connect directly with consumers, build brand recognition in the Chicago market, introduce new products, and reconnect with existing customers.

All participating vendors will provide product samples. Booth amenities, on-site load-in assistance, and parking options will be available.

Businesses interested in participating can find additional information and complete the vendor application at https://agr.illinois.gov/assistance/tradeshows/illinoisproductsexpo.html. Applications and promotional materials must be submitted by July 31, 2026.