Mayor Bowser Celebrates the Grand Reopening of Rosedale Outdoor Pool

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Department of General Services (DGS), the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), community members, and DPR campers celebrated the grand reopening of the outdoor pool at the Rosedale Recreation Center in Ward 7. Originally opened in 1934 and rebuilt in 2012, the beloved neighborhood pool has once again been transformed through a $6.8 million renovation that expands the facility by more than 1,400 square feet.

“Our outdoor pools are very popular. This summer, our pools have already welcomed more than 236,000 visitors. And now residents have one more option here at Rosedale,” said Mayor Bowser. “We also know that our pools and spray parks aren’t just about having fun – they’re also helpful for staying cool on some of these very hot days. We have one month left before the start of the new school year, we want it to be fun, we want it to be safe, and we want residents making the most of great facilities like this one.”

The pool’s larger footprint, now with six swimming lanes for competitive swimming, expands capacity for swim lessons, senior aquatics, swim meets, and other community programming. The renovation also includes a brand-new interactive splash pad, upgraded water quality and sanitation systems, new lifeguard stations, shade structures, and new energy and sustainability features.

“Projects like this strengthen our communities in more ways than one,” said DGS Director Delano Hunter. “Nearly $2 million from this project was invested in local businesses, creating opportunities for District residents while delivering a modern recreation asset for Ward 7 families.”

Beyond the pool, Rosedale Recreation Center offers year-round programming for residents to stay active, learn new skills, and connect with community, including Supreme Teens SYEP, athletic clinics like basketball skills and football skills, as well as arts and enrichment programs such as Just Us Girls, video production, game programming, and pop-up art.

“The reopening of Rosedale Pool is a celebration for this community,” said DPR Director Thennie Freeman. “We’re proud to welcome everyone back to a safe, beautiful place to cool off, connect with neighbors, and make summer memories. This is another step in bringing more opportunities and more community to Rosedale.”

The Rosedale Outdoor Pool is part of a broader investment in Ward 7 recreation that reflects the Bowser Administration’s long-term commitment to delivering modern, world-class recreation facilities in all eight wards. In December, the Mayor and District officials opened the newly modernized DPR Fort Dupont Ice Arena, which has been supporting families and young people throughout the summer with Free Skate Fridays.

Since 2015, the Bowser Administration has invested more than $600 million in recreation center projects across the city. Other major projects in Ward 7 include the Joy Evans Therapeutic Recreation Center ($40 million), the Fort Davis Recreation Center ($38 million), the Kenilworth Recreation Center ($17 million), and the Marvin Gaye Recreation Center ($14 million).

Residents can visit DPRsplash.splashthat.com for real-time updates on outdoor pools and spray parks.

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