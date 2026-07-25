County to open new Emergency Operations Center to enhance preparedness, coordination, response

Facility will be one of most technologically advanced in state

Marking a significant step in the County of Maui’s work to strengthen emergency preparedness and response, a new Maui Emergency Operations Center (MEOC) will open in Wailuku.

County, state and federal leaders, first responders and dignitaries gathered today, Friday, June 24, 2026, for a blessing of the center. The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is slated to begin operating from the new location in August.

The 9,355-square-foot facility will increase the County’s capacity to bring emergency response partners together during an emergency activation, with space to accommodate up to 198 people, nearly quadrupling the current Emergency Operations Center capacity of 52 people.

The new center also includes advanced emergency management technology that will help improve situational awareness, speed decision-making and strengthen the county’s ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies.

Since 2024, MEMA has been activated 92 times for emergencies including storms, flooding and a hurricane warning.

“These emergencies have underscored the need for strong emergency coordination, more staff and a modern Emergency Operations Center that can support large-scale response and recovery efforts,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “The opening of this new Emergency Operations Center is an important milestone and another step in my ongoing commitment to keeping our community safe. We have worked to build strong leadership, grow our team and make sure our emergency managers and first responders have the tools they need to protect the people of Maui Nui.”

“The opening of Maui County’s new Emergency Operations Center is an important step in making Maui Nui safer and more prepared,” Gov. Josh Green said. “Recent disasters have shown us how important it is for emergency teams to work together and have the right tools in place. This new center will help first responders and emergency managers share information and act quickly when people need help. The state will continue to stand with Maui County as we work together to build a safer and stronger Hawaiʻi.”

The project to develop a new Emergency Operations Center began under a prior administration in 2020 with the purchase of the property.

In January 2024, Amos Lonokailua-Hewett, a retired Maui Fire Department battalion chief with 25 years of service, was selected to lead MEMA.

Since Lonokailua-Hewett became administrator, MEMA has grown from nine to 25 positions. Six more positions have been approved, bringing the agency to 31 funded positions this fiscal year.





“This day is the result of many years of hard work by many people,” Lonokailua-Hewett said. “I am grateful to everyone who helped move this project forward. Many hands, across different administrations, departments and agencies, helped bring us to this moment. Our MEMA team understands the kuleana we have to serve our community. We will continue working every day to strengthen preparedness and help protect the people of Maui Nui.”

The new center will provide emergency teams with tools to share information, communicate and make decisions during an emergency.

Key features include:

Mission-critical technology: Advanced audio and visual systems, video processing and backup systems designed to support emergency operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Common operating picture: A 24-display video wall and operator workstations that allow emergency teams to view important information in one place, understand what is happening in real time and make faster decisions.

Built for the future: Systems designed to grow and adapt so new technology can be added as emergency management needs change.

Built for emergency response: 24/7 operator workstations, meeting rooms, video conferencing and communication systems that help county, state, federal and community partners work together before, during and after an emergency.

During the blessing today, Deputy Director Kekai Robinson of the County Department of ʻŌiwi Resources offered a pule. Gov. Josh Green, M.D., also shared his support for the new MEOC.

For more information about MEMA, visit www.mauicounty.gov/mema.

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