Officials monitor Hurricane Fausto, encourage residents to prepare for hurricane season



Although Hurricane Fausto remains several days away from Hawaiʻi and its track, strength and impacts remain uncertain, County of Maui officials are encouraging residents to prepare ahead of time for hurricane season. This year’s season is predicted to have a higher-than-average number of hurricanes.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for Maui County, and the National Weather Service (NWS) today said it expects Fausto to weaken to a tropical storm before it reaches the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands.

“Readiness is a kākou effort,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “As the first hurricane of the 2026 Central Pacific hurricane season heads toward the Hawaiian Islands, we encourage everyone to prepare their families, pets, neighbors and friends, and to check in on vulnerable community members, including kūpuna, individuals with disabilities and our unsheltered ‘ohana.”

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters predicted an above-normal hurricane season for the Central Pacific basin, including Hawaiʻi, with a 70% chance of above-normal activity. The Central Pacific hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and Maui Emergency Management Agency officials are encouraging residents to be prepared throughout the season, regardless of the current forecast.

“NOAA forecasters say the tropical Pacific could experience moderate to strong El Niño conditions, which are typically linked to increased tropical cyclone activity in Hawaiʻi’s Central Pacific region,” MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said. “Officials statewide are urging communities to prepare well before any storm is on the horizon. Taking small steps now can make a significant difference in protecting your family, home and community.”

Residents are encouraged to:

Review or update their family emergency plan.

Assemble or replenish emergency supplies, including enough food, water, medications and essential items to last at least 14 days.

Secure important documents and know your evacuation zone if you live in a coastal or flood-prone area.

Prepare your home by securing outdoor items, protecting windows if needed, and ensuring it is ready to withstand possible extended power outages.

Sign up for MEMA Alerts and Genasys evacuation notifications by visiting https://mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

Ahead of Hurricane Fausto, Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has been coordinating with other County of Maui departments, as well as state and nongovernment partners, to prepare for potential storm impacts.

Other County preparations include the following:

Maui Police Department is increasing staffing for all districts to prepare for the storm; all stations tested generators to ensure they are operable. The public should be advised of the following: Anticipate longer response times for nonemergency/non-in progress calls -- public safety will be prioritized during the storm. If there is a situation where emergency evacuation is needed, call 911. Crimes committed during an emergency proclamation have enhanced penalties. If traffic signals go out or malfunction, treat intersections like a four-way-stop.

MEMA has been working with Red Cross and other partners to identify shelters that can be opened in potentially vulnerable areas should storm impacts warrant evacuation.

Department of Public Works has been removing debris from roadways and storm drains to recover capacity of the drainage systems; implementing emergency protective measures to stabilize damaged infrastructure; completed assessments of all flood control systems to ensure they are in good condition; checked that all storm-response equipment has been fueled and tested; positioned traffic-control devices for deployment if needed.

The County Department of Water Supply (DWS) and Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are prepping all system infrastructure sites that could potentially be affected by the approaching storm. DWS and DEM are checking and topping of fuel in all permanent and portable generators. All vehicles are being refueled daily in anticipation of the storm. Standby crews have been set up for response.

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to Genasys and MEMA alerts at https://mauicounty.gov/MEMA.