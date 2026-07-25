County of Maui launches project to modernize human resources

A comprehensive initiative to modernize human resources (HR) across County of Maui departments and sections has been launched, the County Department of Management announced.

Called Align HR, the project will review and update HR-related administrative rules, policies and procedures while developing a long-term strategy to strengthen and support the County’s workforce.

“The strength of the County of Maui has always been its people. Every service we provide begins with the dedication, talent and compassion of our employees,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “This effort to modernize human resources is an investment in those who serve our community every day. By strengthening how we recruit, support, develop and empower our workforce, we are building a stronger County—one where every employee has the tools and opportunities to succeed, and every resident benefits from a government that is more responsive, innovative and prepared for the future.”

A presentation on Align HR will be provided by Managing Director Josiah Nishita and others during the Maui County Council Kōmike Aloha ʻĀina Committee meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2026. For an agenda and how to attend and/or testify online or in person, visit https://mauicounty.us.

The project is led by County Management, Personnel Services and Corporation Counsel departments. It will enhance HR practices, use of technology and data and support for employees and departments.

Align HR will also include a review and update of HR-related administrative rules, policies and procedures, while developing a long-term strategy to better support and strengthen the County’s workforce.

The County has contracted Guidehouse, a national consulting firm with expertise in public-sector human resources, through its competitive procurement process.

The Align HR initiative is expected to span two to five years. The initial contract with Guidehouse is for two years, with the option to renew for three additional one-year terms.

As part of the project, Guidehouse will soon engage employees, County leadership, elected officials and other key stakeholders through interviews and small-group discussions to better understand current HR practices and identify opportunities for improvement.

For more information about Align HR, email [email protected]. For information about the County Department of Management, visit www.mauicounty.com/management.

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