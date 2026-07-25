East Maui Holomua Kakou gatherings postponed due to potential for severe weather

Due to the potential for severe weather, Mayor Richard Bissen’s annual Holomua Kākou talk-story gathering and drop-in center in Hāna slated for July 27-28, 2026, will be rescheduled, according to the County of Maui Office of Public Affairs.

New dates will be announced soon, the office added.

As part of his ongoing efforts to bring County government directly to Maui County’s rural communities each year, Mayor Richard Bissen had scheduled a community talk story on Monday night at Helene Hall Community Center. Also, staff from the Office of the Mayor were scheduled to be available Monday and Tuesday at Helene Hall Community Center to answer questions and provide assistance to residents.

Holomua Kākou is slated for Lānaʻi on Monday, Aug. 17, and Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

For general information on the County Office of Public Affairs, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2809/Office-of-Public-Affairs.