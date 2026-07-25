Electoral Commission briefs media on final Voter Registration Weekend ahead of 2026 Local Government Elections , 29 Jul

The Electoral Commission will brief the media on its state of readiness for the second and final national voter registration weekend, scheduled for 01–02 August 2026, as preparations intensify for 04 November 2026 Local Government Elections.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 29 July 2026

Time: 13h00 – 14h00

Venue: Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion

Eligible South Africans will have the final opportunity to register to vote, verify their voter registration status, and update their registration details, including their residential addresses where necessary.

The final voter registration weekend builds on the success of the first registration weekend, during which the Commission processed about 2.9 million voter registration transactions.

It also marks an important milestone in the Commission's electoral programme, signalling the transition from election preparation to election implementation as the country moves closer to the day of elections.

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with:

Mr. Themba Gadebe

Cell: 081 522 6616

Ms. Khanyisile Nkosi

Cell: via WhatsApp on 084 777 0022

For media enqueries: Please contact

Kate Bapela

Cell: 082 600 6386

#GovZAUpdates