Electoral Commission briefs media on final Voter Registration Weekend ahead of 2026 Local Government Elections , 29 Jul
The Electoral Commission will brief the media on its state of readiness for the second and final national voter registration weekend, scheduled for 01–02 August 2026, as preparations intensify for 04 November 2026 Local Government Elections.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 29 July 2026
Time: 13h00 – 14h00
Venue: Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion
Eligible South Africans will have the final opportunity to register to vote, verify their voter registration status, and update their registration details, including their residential addresses where necessary.
The final voter registration weekend builds on the success of the first registration weekend, during which the Commission processed about 2.9 million voter registration transactions.
It also marks an important milestone in the Commission's electoral programme, signalling the transition from election preparation to election implementation as the country moves closer to the day of elections.
Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with:
Mr. Themba Gadebe
Cell: 081 522 6616
Ms. Khanyisile Nkosi
Cell: via WhatsApp on 084 777 0022
For media enqueries: Please contact
Kate Bapela
Cell: 082 600 6386
#GovZAUpdates
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