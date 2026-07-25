MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi leads Mandela Day community outreach in Schweizer-Reneke, 27 Jul

North West MEC for Finance, Kenetswe Mosenogi, will lead the North West Provincial Treasury's Mandela Day community outreach programme at the Ratanang Service Club in Schweizer-Reneke on Monday, 27 July 2026.

The outreach programme forms part of the department's commitment to honouring the life and enduring legacy of former President Nelson Mandela through meaningful acts of community service. This year's Mandela Day theme, "It's Still in Our Hands to Combat Poverty and Inequity," calls on all South Africans to take action in building stronger, more caring communities.

Observed annually on 18 July, Mandela Day encourages individuals and organisations to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to community service in recognition of the 67 years Nelson Mandela devoted to the struggle for justice, equality, human dignity, reconciliation and Ubuntu.

Through this initiative, the North West Provincial Treasury seeks to strengthen its commitment to social responsibility by working with communities and stakeholders to improve the well-being of citizens while reinforcing the values of public service, accountability and service excellence.

Media Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer

Lesedi Makhubela

Cell: 062 103 2798

Director Information Management

Ms. Kesalopa Gill

Tell: 018-388 3584/ 3239/231

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