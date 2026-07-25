​MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela hosts stakeholder engagement in Hammanskraal, 25 Jul

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, in partnership with the City of Tshwane, will host a stakeholder engagement session with residents of Ward 76 in Hammanskraal on Saturday, 25 July 2026.

The engagement will be led by the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, together with the City of Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport, Cllr Tlangi Mogale.

The session forms part of government's ongoing commitment to engaging communities and addressing road infrastructure challenges affecting the area.

The session will also provide feedback on commitments made during the previous engagement and update residents, commuters, and other stakeholders on progress made in addressing the identified road maintenance concerns.

Media is invited and details of event are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 25 July 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Mickey Mickey Sports Ground, Mashimong Section 5, Hammanskraal, City of Tshwane

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms Rofhiwa Tshitahe on 065 663 4819.

Media Enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

Email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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