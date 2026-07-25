Waterbury Man Convicted of Sexual Assault, Kidnapping Charges

(Waterbury, CT) – Waterbury Judicial District State’s Attorney Maureen T. Platt announced today that a jury in Superior Court in Waterbury on July 21, 2026 found Felipe Ruano-Duran, age 48, of Waterbury, guilty of Kidnapping in the Second Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-94(a), Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-72a(a)(1)(A), and Sexual Assault in the Third Degree with a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-72b(a). The Honorable Scott M. Jones presided over the trial.

Evidence at trial showed that on June 13, 2023, the defendant, while displaying a firearm, abducted a high school student while she was waiting for a Waterbury city bus to take her to school. The defendant then sexually assaulted the victim while she was inside his vehicle before he let her out near the school.

The case was investigated by members of the Waterbury Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffery Temple and Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Emily Nastri, with assistance from Inspector Timothy Kluntz and Inspector Michael Slavin.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 23, 2026 in Waterbury Superior Court.