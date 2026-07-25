Premier Alan Winde meets with SAPS in Phillipi East, 26 Jul
Premier Winde and Minister Marais to meet with SAPS and LEAP officers and conduct safety walkabout in Phillipi East
On Sunday, 26 July 2026, Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, and provincial Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, will join Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers on a walkabout in the Phillipi East area.
Ahead of the walkabout, Premier Winde and Minister Marais will also engage with Phillipi East South African Police Service (SAPS) management at the local police station
There will be opportunities for photographs and interviews.
Details of the event:
Location: Phillipi East SAPS – corner of Stock Road and Ngqwangi Drive, Philippi East
Time: 11:30 – 13:00
Members of the media wishing to attend are requested to notify Regan Thaw
Media enquiries:
Regan Thaw
Media Liaison Officer to the Premier
Cell: 083 627 7246
Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za
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