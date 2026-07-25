Government Communications sends stern warning on attack of law enforcement agencies
Government issues a stern warning that any attack on members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) or any other law enforcement agencies will be met with the full force of the law.
An attack on law enforcement officials is an attack on the authority of the State and the rule of law.
Government will not tolerate any attempt by any individual or group within South Africa's borders to intimidate, assault, threaten or obstruct members of the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies. Those responsible will be pursued, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The State will act decisively to protect those entrusted with enforcing the law and maintaining public order. South Africa is a constitutional democracy founded on the rule of law, and every person within its borders is expected to respect the country's laws and institutions. There will be no compromise when it comes to protecting the authority of the State and ensuring the safety of those who serve and protect the nation.
Media enquiries:
Sandile Nene
Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 712 2316
William Baloyi
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147
#GovZAUpdates
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