Gauteng Roads and Transport introduces measures to ease weekend traffic congestion at Olifantsvlei Cemetery

R553: GDRT introduces measures to ease weekend traffic congestion at Olifantsvlei Cemetery

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT), in collaboration with the City of Johannesburg, and the project contractors have agreed on a series of short and long-term measures to address traffic congestion experienced by motorists and mourners travelling towards Olifantsvlei cemetery, particularly during weekends.

Interventions were drawn up following a stakeholder engagement meeting held on Thursday, 16 July 2026, where representatives from the GDRT, City of Johannesburg, the employer's agent, the contractor, and other project stakeholders reviewed traffic challenges and identified practical solutions to improve traffic flow while maintaining the safety of road users.

GDRT is currently undertaking heavy rehabilitation works along the R553 (Golden Highway), which extends from the R558 intersection to just beyond the M68 (Chris Hani Road/Columbine Avenue).

The project aims to strengthen and rehabilitate the roadway to accommodate future traffic demand while improving the long-term condition of one of the province's key transport corridors. The project is expected to be completed mid-September 2026.

To minimise disruption to those visiting the cemetery, the project team has committed to implement a number of short-term traffic management interventions, including:

Suspending all construction activities over weekends.



Completing asphalt surfacing works at the Stockwell intersection on Friday, 17 July 2026, and Monday, 20 July 2026.



Kerbing and pedestrian walkway paving works at the Stockwell intersection by end of July 2026.



Deploying traffic accommodation teams, supported by law-enforcement officers, to actively manage traffic along the R554, Fun Valley, Stockwell and Golden Highway intersections during periods of high traffic.



Installing additional temporary barriers to improve guidance and discourage illegal turns.



Prioritising grass-cutting adjacent to the cemetery to improve driver visibility, and



Providing regular communication updates to motorists regarding construction activities, anticipated delays, and alternative travel planning.

In addition, the team will work to implement permanent improvements as construction progresses. These include the completion of:

Finishing works,



Installation of permanent road markings, and



Commissioning of new traffic signals at R554/Stockwell intersections,

It is expected that these interventions will significantly improve traffic flow and safety.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has appealed for caution from all road users, emphasising that, "all road users are to exercise caution when travelling through construction areas, obey temporary traffic signage, and follow the instructions of traffic management personnel."

GDRT apologises for the inconvenience and calls for consideration, understanding, patience and cooperation as it continues to work towards restoration of the road to full operation.

Media Enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

Email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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