Boards in Action: Board of Health

Posted in May 2026

Who They Are

The Board of Health (BOH) is composed of five Broomfield residents appointed by the Broomfield Council to serve as the county board of health by approving the five year Public Health Improvement Plan, developing and promoting policies needed to secure the conditions for a healthy community, holding hearings, issuing orders, and adopting rules for public or environmental health issues. Jason Vahling, Director of Public Health and Environment and Laura Shek, Sr. Operations Manager, serve jointly as staff liaisons for the board.

The members of the BOH have a variety of backgrounds in health related fields such as family medicine and reproductive health, public health, environmental health, and school health nursing. This provides unique perspectives on issues related to health as the board advises on policies and programs that affect the population of Broomfield.

The BOH meets every other month on the first Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Conference room. Meetings are open to the public and agendas are posted in advance on the Board of Health web page.

What They've Been Up To

In 2025 and Q1 2026, the BOH was busy reviewing and adopting environmental health policies, regulations, and fines to align with State statute, rule and community needs. The BOH approved a Temporary Event Sample Permit policy and Requirements to Obtain an Automatic Permit to Operate for Special Events Associated with School Organizations policy, both of which simplify the food vendor permitting process for temporary events, reducing barriers for Broomfield applicants in low risk circumstances. The BOH also approved a resolution to establish a Model Aquatic Health Code and Swimming Pool Regulations to implement standards for pool inspections and a fee structure for this program. The BOH also approved the updated On-Site Wastewater Treatment System (OWTS) Regulations, which aligned with the updates to the state regulations. Finally, the BOH approved an updated Environmental Health Fee schedule, which increased fees for environmental health program fees to better align with actual costs associated with providing these services.

CCOB Public Health and Environment (BPHE) presented to the BOH the first annual progress report on the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) priorities that the BOH had approved in November 2024. The priorities are Mental Health and Substance Use, Housing Quality, and Preventative Health Care Access. The BOH members were able to ask questions and provide recommendations on how the strategies are being implemented and activities planned for the following year to address the health needs of the community in these priority areas.

The BOH also reviewed the annual report of the BPHE Five Year Health Equity Plan. The BOH members contributed to a discussion on how to continue to embed health equity practices in the work of the health department. The BOH has prioritized work related to improving health equity and reaching underserved populations with public health messaging and services.

Currently, the board of health is onboarding one new member, Laura Jo Reich, whose term began April 1, 2026. The BOH will be working with BPHE to prioritize chronic disease prevention strategies as part of the Chronic Disease Prevention grant that BPHE was awarded by the state. The BOH will review the data and provide recommendations for prevention strategies to be funded in Broomfield with this funding.

The People Behind the Work

Members of the Board of Health volunteer their time because they care deeply about the wellbeing of the community. When asked why they serve on the Board of Health, Vice Chair Ginde said, “As a Broomfield resident for over 23 years, I am deeply committed to maintaining the health of our community. As a physician and the CEO & Chief Medical Officer of a nonprofit healthcare organization that is dedicated to providing access to high‑quality care for all individuals, I understand how profoundly health, safety, and education shape a person’s daily life. Each board member brings their own expertise and lived experience, but we are united by a shared belief: every resident deserves the opportunity to live a healthy, safe, and fulfilling life in the community. We serve because we want to strengthen the systems that protect our community and ensure that every decision we make reflects compassion, evidence, and equity.”

Chair Valdez stated, ”For many of us on the Board of Health, this work is deeply personal. We each come with different experiences but share a passion for helping people live healthier, safer lives. For me, as a nurse working with children and families every day, I see how much health impacts everything from learning and growth to overall well-being. Volunteering on this board is a way to give back to the community I care about and be part of something bigger that truly makes a difference.”

The board’s work touches people in ways that often go unseen but are felt every day. From public health education to emergency preparedness, from environmental safety to access to essential services, our decisions influence the conditions that allow people to thrive. Whether it’s making sure children are healthy and ready to learn, supporting families during challenging times or life changing events (e.g., pregnancy), or ensuring access to important resources (e.g., substance abuse, immunizations, or mental health), the work of the Board of Health is woven into the fabric of daily life in Broomfield. Our work helps create a community where families feel supported, individuals can access the resources they need, and public health remains a shared priority.

Community engagement is essential to our mission, and we welcome every voice. If someone wants to get involved, we welcome them to attend our meetings, share their thoughts, and stay connected to the work we’re doing. Whether someone wants to raise a concern, offer feedback, or simply learn more about the issues shaping public health in Broomfield, their involvement strengthens our ability to serve. Whether asking questions, providing feedback, or simply learning more, there’s a place for everyone to join the conversation. To learn more about the board, go to Broomfield.org/BoardOfHealth