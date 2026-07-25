Notice of Special Meeting Avery County Board of Commissioners July 28, 2026 @ 9:00 a.m.

The Avery County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, July 28,2026 at 9:00 a.m. at the Avery Community Center, 661 Vale Rd., Newland, NC. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take any action necessary regarding the following: • Budget Amendment - Purchase of Road Tractor for Solid Waste • Green Valley Park Architect (Kimley-Horn) Contract • Emergency Watershed Protection Program (Approval of the Participation of the County in the program) • Procurement Policy for Avery County Transportation

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