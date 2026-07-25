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Notice of Special Meeting Avery County Board of Commissioners July 28, 2026 @ 9:00 a.m.

The Avery County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, July

28,2026 at 9:00 a.m. at the Avery Community Center, 661 Vale Rd., Newland, NC. The

purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take any action necessary regarding the following:

• Budget Amendment - Purchase of Road Tractor for Solid Waste

• Green Valley Park Architect (Kimley-Horn) Contract

• Emergency Watershed Protection Program (Approval of the Participation of the

County in the program)

• Procurement Policy for Avery County Transportation

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Notice of Special Meeting Avery County Board of Commissioners July 28, 2026 @ 9:00 a.m.

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