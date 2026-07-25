ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Advances Academic Partnership Between University of Florida and University of St. Andrews in Scotland

~In addition, members of the delegation participated in site visits and discussions focused on maritime logistics, supply chain infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, AgTech, quantum technologies, and aerospace. ~

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland—Today, Governor DeSantis presided over the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Florida and the University of St. Andrews—recognizing the relationship between the United States and United Kingdom in science, research and higher education. In addition, members of the delegation participated in site visits and discussions focused on maritime logistics, supply chain infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, AgTech, quantum technologies, and aerospace.

“This new partnership between the University of Florida and the University of St. Andrews opens new doors for technology and life science advancements,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “By increasing our collaboration, Florida continues to position itself as the world destination for innovative research and technological solution development.”

“This agreement provides our institutions with remarkable opportunities to advance our missions in research and education. As one of the elite universities in the UK, the University of St. Andrews is an amazing partner for UF,” said David P. Norton Ph.D., Vice President of Research, University of Florida

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has continued to prioritize academic partnerships—one of the key pillars of the 2023 UK-Florida MOU,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “This new partnership established today between the University of Florida and the University of St. Andrews will be a platform for academic and research collaboration and enhance the already strong relationship between Florida and the UK.”

“As we continue to build strong ties with Scotland, Florida’s world-class education system is one of our greatest assets,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “This partnership will not only help students at UF and University of St. Andrews, but the MOU will also ensure Florida remains on the cutting edge of scientific and technical research for years to come.”

“Keeping Florida’s supply chain strong requires continuous innovation and collaboration, especially with our international partners,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “The knowledge gained and relationships built throughout this mission will help advance maritime logistics, improve our supply chain, and support the next generation of transportation solutions.”

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a cooperative framework for the University of Florida and the University of St. Andrews to pursue joint research, faculty and student exchange opportunities, and strategic academic engagement across mutual areas of interest—including quantum, marine and physical sciences—and innovation and economic engagement.

Building on the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding signed by Governor DeSantis and U.K. Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch, this new partnership solidifies the mutual determination to promote innovative scientific solutions and research. Since the 2023 signing, Florida and the U.K. have made strategic investments, building steady momentum through multiple inbound and outbound trade delegations, ongoing implementation meetings, and strong educational and commercial ties that continue to make the U.K. one of Florida’s most important economic partners.

The U.K. is one of Florida's most important international economic partners. The U.K. the state's largest international investment employer—accounting for roughly 1 in 5 international investment jobs in Florida. Florida serves as the UK's commercial gateway to Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Southeastern United States. Since 2019 bilateral merchandise trade between Florida and the U.K. has grown by more than 20%. In 2025, total bilateral merchandise trade between Florida and United Kingdom was more than $4.1 billion. Florida exported $1.3 billion in Florida-origin goods to the U.K., and the U.K. exported $2.8 billion in goods to Florida.

Read more about day four of the mission here.