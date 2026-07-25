Botetourt County Board of Supervisors July 28th Meeting Agenda Preview

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will have their regularly scheduled public meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 2:00 PM at the Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville, VA 24083.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday, July 28, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Botetourt County Administration Center. The agenda includes recognition of a local public safety leader, discussions on the Eagle Rock Greenway, a proposed Gateway Crossing zoning text amendment, consideration of an independent commission related to the Google data center campus, and two evening public hearings.

Recognizing Chief Jason Ferguson

The Board will recognize Chief Jason Ferguson for his service and contributions to Botetourt County. Ferguson is leaving the County for a leadership position in Bedford County.

Eagle Rock Greenway Discussion

The Board will receive an update and discuss the proposed Eagle Rock Greenway project. The conversation is expected to focus on the project's current status, potential next steps, and opportunities for enhancing recreation, tourism, and connectivity within the community.

Gateway Crossing Text Amendment Request

Supervisors will consider whether to refer a requested zoning text amendment for the Gateway Crossing Overlay District to the Planning Commission for further review.

The request, submitted by Gateway Circle Properties, seeks changes to development standards affecting building design and drive-through layouts within the overlay district. According to the applicant, the current standards make it more difficult to attract and develop certain national restaurant and retail concepts. County staff has recommended referring the proposal to the Planning Commission for a more detailed analysis of the potential impacts on the entire Gateway Crossing Overlay District before any ordinance changes are considered

McKnight Access Easement

The Board will consider an access easement request involving the McKnight property. Lori McKnight and family are requesting an access easement across an unimproved public right-of-way located off Claybrook Court (Rt. 1491), in between 25 Claybrook Court and 89 Claybrook Court.

Special Election for Clerk of Circuit Court

Supervisors will consider calling a special election to fill the office of Clerk of Circuit Court. Botetourt County Circuit Court Clerk Tommy L. Moore will retire on December 31, 2026, after 35 years of service.

Consideration of a Water Supply Plan Special Forum

The Board will consider next steps following the Planning Commission's request to hold a public forum on water supply and demand in Botetourt County, particularly as it relates to current and future development. During its July meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously requested that the Board authorize a public forum where residents could hear from subject-matter experts and review information on the County's long-term water resources.

County staff is recommending an alternative approach by proposing the creation of an independent commission to conduct a comprehensive review of the potential impacts of the proposed Google data center campus. Staff noted that conflicting information circulating publicly has made it difficult for residents and decision-makers alike to distinguish factual, current, and applicable information.

If approved, the proposed independent commission would:

Evaluate the potential effects of the proposed Google data center campus on the County's water resources, environment, infrastructure, and quality of life.

Be made up of independent members appointed by the Board of Supervisors who have relevant expertise and no conflicts of interest.

Conduct its work independently of County staff and prepare a public report based on credible information and available data.

Be funded by the Board of Supervisors to obtain any necessary technical expertise or professional assistance.

Complete its work as expeditiously as possible while maintaining a thorough and objective review.

The Board will consider whether to proceed with the Planning Commission's request for a public forum, staff's recommendation to establish an independent commission, or another course of action. This discussion is intended to help ensure future decisions are informed by transparent, objective, and fact-based information.

If established, the commission would serve as an independent body to gather information, evaluate potential impacts, and present its findings to the Board of Supervisors for future consideration.

Evening Public Hearings – 6:00 p.m.

Vision Care Facility Proposed for Daleville

The Board will hold a public hearing on a request from Fralin & Waldron, Inc. for a Special Exception Permit to allow a medical care facility (vision care) in the Traditional Neighborhood District near Broad Street in Daleville. Following the public hearing, the Board may consider action on the request.

Industrial Park Directory Sign Ordinance

The second public hearing will consider proposed amendments to the County's zoning ordinance that would create a new Industrial Park Directory sign type. The proposal would establish standards for directory signage within industrial park developments and update the County's existing sign regulations.



