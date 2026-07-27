Royal Concrete Expands Operations to Florida, Opens Tampa Location to Serve Tampa Bay Market

Royal Concrete logo New Concrete Patio New Concrete Patio with Seating Wall

Award-Winning Concrete Contractor Brings 6+ Years of Expertise and 300+ Five-Star Reviews to Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Concrete, a nationally recognized residential and commercial concrete contractor, today announced the opening of its new Tampa, Florida location. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company and reflects growing demand for Royal Concrete's premium concrete services across new markets. With a proven track record of excellence in Columbus, Ohio, Royal Concrete is now positioned to serve homeowners and businesses throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

"Expanding into Tampa represents an exciting opportunity to bring our expertise and commitment to quality to the Southeast," said Jonathan Cortes, CEO of Royal Concrete. "We've built our reputation in Columbus through meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. We're confident that Florida's growing residential and commercial markets will benefit tremendously from our services, and we're eager to establish Royal Concrete as the premier concrete contractor in the Tampa region."

Royal Concrete brings over a decade of industry experience and a stellar reputation to its new Florida operations. The company has earned and maintained over 300 perfect five-star customer reviews, a testament to its commitment to superior workmanship and exceptional service. This expansion allows Royal Concrete to extend its comprehensive concrete solutions to a broader audience while maintaining the same high standards that have made it a trusted name in Columbus.

The Tampa location will offer the full spectrum of Royal Concrete's services, including stamped concrete patios, concrete sidewalks, driveways, garage slabs, pool decks, fire pits, seating walls for both residential and commercial projects. Each project will be executed with the same precision, attention to detail, and customer-centric approach that defines the company's brand.

"Our success in Ohio has been built on strong relationships and transparent communication with our clients," added Cortes. "We're committed to bringing that same personal touch and professional excellence to every project in Tampa. Florida's unique climate and diverse architectural styles present exciting opportunities for creative concrete solutions."

The Tampa expansion comes at a time of significant growth in the construction and home improvement sectors across Florida. Royal Concrete's entry into the market demonstrates confidence in the region's potential and reflects the company's strategic vision for nationwide growth.

For more information about Royal Concrete's Tampa services, visit royalconcreteoh.com/location/tampa-fl/ or contact the team directly.

Contact Royal Concrete

Royal Concrete

3001 N Rocky Point Dr E #200

Tampa, FL 33607

(813) 398-0793

sales@royalconcreteoh.com

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