Maryland State Board of Education to Meet Tuesday, July 28

July 24, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

[email protected]

BALTIMORE (July 24, 2026) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday, July 28, 9 a.m., at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 W. Baltimore St., in the Board Room (7th floor).

During the meeting, the Board will review the 2025-26 school year Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) results and conduct its annual election of officers.

Updates will also be provided on the CTE Joint Vision Implementation Plan, special education compliance and monitoring, and the Child Care Scholarship Program. Additionally, there will be a stakeholder engagement session on out-of-school time and summer programming.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 15 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 10 individuals are welcome in the morning and five in the afternoon. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment closes on Friday, July 24, at 11:59 p.m. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online.

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