USARPAC Best Squad Competition Crowns Top Team at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Washington— Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) concluded the 2026 USARPAC Best Squad Competition during an award ceremony July 24, 2026, after several days of physically and mentally demanding events designed to test tactical proficiency, leadership, teamwork and endurance. The annual competition brought together squads representing units from across the Indo-Pacific theater, including the 7th Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division, 4th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, 8th Army, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 593rd Corps Support Command, 22nd Combat Sustainment Brigade, 555th Engineer Brigade, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, 62nd Medical Brigade and 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. Throughout the competition, Soldiers were evaluated on a wide range of warrior tasks and battle drills, including physical fitness, weapons proficiency, land navigation, medical treatment, and tactical scenarios. The competition culminated with the Crucible, a physically demanding event that tested strength, endurance and teamwork under pressure. The closing ceremony took place outside America’s First Corps headquarters, attended by unit members, family and friends. It concluded with the announcement of the competition winners- 11th Airborne Division earned first place, and will go on to represent USARPAC at the national U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. There, they will compete against top teams from across the Army. The 7th Infantry Division placed second, and 4th Infantry Division placed third. The USARPAC Best Squad Competition is held annually to strengthen readiness, reinforce warfighting fundamentals, and recognize Soldiers and noncommissioned officers who demonstrate exceptional professionalism, resilience and lethality while representing their units and the Army profession. -30-