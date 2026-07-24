ODF brings in incident management team from Florida to take over East Evans Creek Fire
Salem, Ore. – A complex incident management team (CIMT) from Florida will take over command of the East Evans Creek Fire in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Southwest Oregon District Monday at 6 a.m. ODF mobilized the CIMT from Florida through a state-to-state mutual aid agreement. The Florida team will replace ODF CIMT 1, which has been managing the incident and making hard-earned progress toward containment for two weeks.
“These agreements create a reciprocal cache of resources that bolster the complete and coordinated fire protection system across North America,” Explained Michael Curran, ODF’s Fire Protection Division Chief. “In times when resources within our state are strained, it’s nice to have the support of our partner states.”
Through these agreements—including Alaska, Hawaii and NW Canadian provinces and territories—states can share resources with one another, creating a larger, more comprehensive fire management system than any one state could have on its own. This is the first incident management team that ODF has ordered through these agreements this year, but this isn’t Florida’s first time assisting Oregon in wildfire suppression. Over the years, individual resources from Florida have been mobilized to Oregon to help fill specific positions as needed.
So far this season, ODF has received resources from eight states so far this season, including:
- Minnesota
- Louisiana
- Georgia
- Florida
- California
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Nevada
The Florida CIMT is committed to managing the East Evans Creek Fire for a standard assignment, which is 14 days. After 6 a.m. Monday, ODF CIMT 1 members will return home and have two mandatory rest days before being available for assignment again.
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